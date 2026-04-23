Comply Launches Financial Services' First Agentic Compliance Platform MCP Server, Enabling Teams to Build Custom AI Agents Without Developers

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, the SaaS and AI compliance platform built for the agentic era, today announced the ComplyAI MCP Server, RegTech’s first enterprise-grade Model Context Protocol (MCP) server built specifically for financial services compliance. The ComplyAI MCP Server connects Comply's compliance intelligence to any major AI platform, enabling authorized compliance officers, advisors, and operations teams to build custom AI compliance agents using AI orchestrators like Claude Cowork, Microsoft Copilot, or ChatGPT, without developers, without IT projects, and without waiting.

As AI regulation accelerates globally and agentic AI moves from experiment to enterprise reality, compliance teams at financial firms are under mounting pressure to stay ahead of an increasingly complex and fast-moving landscape. Comply was built to solve exactly that, delivering always-current, firm-specific compliance intelligence that integrates directly into the AI agents and tools teams are already working in.

The Comply MCP Server extends the ComplyAI platform, which was previewed at ComplyConnect 2025 and formally announced in March 2026. With this announcement, Comply is the first regtech vendor to deliver an MCP server that gives financial firms access to compliance intelligence, providing a future-proof foundation for agentic compliance at scale.

"Today, we again raised the bar in regulatory compliance. The ComplyAI MCP Server exists because we did the hard work first. We built the compliance data infrastructure before we built the AI. We validated the AI with real clients before we made it broadly accessible. That deliberate sequence—data, then intelligence, then access—is what responsible innovation looks like in a regulated industry,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of Comply. “Thousands of financial firms across the globe rely on Comply's compliance intelligence. With the ComplyAI MCP Server, those firms now have a compliance backbone their AI agents can plug into. That is a new standard for what compliance technology can deliver.”

The Compliance Layer for the Agentic Enterprise

The Model Context Protocol, introduced by Anthropic in 2024 and now adopted by Claude, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and every major AI platform, has become the universal standard for connecting AI agents to external tools and data.

The MCP server exposes Comply's intelligence through a standardized protocol, meaning any authorized user can build agentic workflows tailored to their specific program using the AI agents they are already using. Those agents can draw on Comply's data alongside other firm data sources, execute compliance actions, and return results, all without a developer.

Examples of agentic compliance experiences firms can build on the ComplyAI MCP Server:

Trade pre-clearance agents: a fund manager (or other financial services user) instructs Claude Cowork (or Copilot, etc.) to submit a trade preclearance request on their behalf, and receives an immediate approval or denial, all while maintaining audit logs in the Comply Platform system of record. This will be the first use case enabled by the ComplyAI MCP Server.

a fund manager (or other financial services user) instructs Claude Cowork (or Copilot, etc.) to submit a trade preclearance request on their behalf, and receives an immediate approval or denial, all while maintaining audit logs in the Comply Platform system of record. This will be the first use case enabled by the ComplyAI MCP Server. Policy guidance agents: advisors ask policy questions and receive instant, firm-specific answers grounded in the firm's own approved policies, delivered in Teams, Slack, or any AI tool they already use. ComplyAI Policy Guide, announced in March 2026, is available for testing now and will also be available via the MCP Server in mid 2026.

advisors ask policy questions and receive instant, firm-specific answers grounded in the firm's own approved policies, delivered in Teams, Slack, or any AI tool they already use. ComplyAI Policy Guide, announced in March 2026, is available for testing now and will also be available via the MCP Server in mid 2026. Morning briefing agents: a compliance officer receives a daily summary of open pre-clearance requests, certification gaps, and regulatory alerts, automatically compiled from Comply and other connected data sources, delivered directly in Slack or email.

a compliance officer receives a daily summary of open pre-clearance requests, certification gaps, and regulatory alerts, automatically compiled from Comply and other connected data sources, delivered directly in Slack or email. Certification and onboarding agents: new employees are walked through the code of ethics, answer questions, complete attestations, and flag exceptions, all driven by an agentic workflow the compliance team built and controls.

new employees are walked through the code of ethics, answer questions, complete attestations, and flag exceptions, all driven by an agentic workflow the compliance team built and controls. Annual review agents: compliance data is compiled, mapped against current requirements, gaps identified, and a structured working draft generated, compressing weeks of manual preparation into hours.

compliance data is compiled, mapped against current requirements, gaps identified, and a structured working draft generated, compressing weeks of manual preparation into hours. Natural language reporting: CCOs and operations teams ask questions about the firm's compliance program — 'which employees have open certifications?' or 'show me all flagged trades this quarter' — and receive formatted answers directly in their AI tool.



"The future of compliance is agentic intelligence that works inside the tools you already use. Some vendors call themselves AI-native. What they mean is they started with AI,” said David Bliss, Chief Product Officer at Comply. “What they do not have is the underlying data infrastructure — the regulatory depth, the broker connectivity, and the decades of experience that makes agentic outputs defensible. The difference is that with access to Comply MCP, a compliance professional can submit a trade pre-clearance request in Claude, Teams, or Slack from their phone, with full confidence the agentic workflow is governed by their firm's compliance policies. You cannot get there by starting with AI. You have to earn it."

Powered by Comply’s Next-Gen Data Infrastructure

An agentic compliance platform is only as reliable as the intelligence it draws from. That is where most AI compliance products fall short.

Comply's next-gen data infrastructure is the proprietary compliance intelligence foundation — the data layer that powers everything ComplyAI does. It maintains the regulatory content, firm-specific policies, supervisory procedures, and employee compliance data that every ComplyAI agentic experience draws from, purpose-built for the SEC, FINRA, and FCA environments compliance officers are examined in. Comply stores, processes, and audits each client's data, managed and authorized exactly as it has always been on the Comply platform -- secured, private, and never shared with other firms.

The infrastructure was designed by a team that has built and maintained compliance programs for more than 5,000 regulated firms across 60 countries. That experience — knowing what compliance data matters, how it needs to be structured, and what regulators actually look for — is baked into every agentic output the MCP server produces.

When a compliance officer, advisor, or operations team member acts on a ComplyAI agentic output, they are acting on intelligence that knows their firm, knows the regulations, and knows what a regulator will look for. Not a snapshot. Not an approximation.

No Developers. No IT Projects.

Building agentic compliance experiences on the ComplyAI MCP Server requires no engineering resources, no IT implementation project, and no custom code.

This is a deliberate design principle. Compliance programs are run by regulatory experts, lawyers, and experienced professionals, not engineers. Agentic compliance experiences should be built and controlled by the people who understand what compliance actually requires. The ComplyAI MCP Server makes that possible for the first time in financial services compliance. Access to the MCP server is authorized by the compliance team every connection is authenticated against the firm's existing identity infrastructure, and every agentic interaction is logged and auditable in the Comply platform.

About ComplyAI

The ComplyAI platform reflects Comply's commitment to building responsible agentic intelligence for financial services compliance. At its core:

ComplyAI MCP Server: the governed agentic platform connecting any major AI tool to Comply's compliance intelligence, enabling authorized teams to build custom AI agents without developers.

ComplyAI also includes:

AI Governance Task Library: prebuilt compliance calendar tasks to track firmwide AI governance, oversight, testing, and documentation requirements, available now.

prebuilt compliance calendar tasks to track firmwide AI governance, oversight, testing, and documentation requirements, available now. AI Risk Assessment & Policy Templates: structured tools to evaluate AI exposure and implement documented controls, available now.

structured tools to evaluate AI exposure and implement documented controls, available now. ComplyAI Consulting Services: expert advisory support spanning firmwide AI risk assessments, mock audits, governance reviews, and education programs, available now.

expert advisory support spanning firmwide AI risk assessments, mock audits, governance reviews, and education programs, available now. ComplyAI Policy Guide: a policy-bound intelligence layer grounded in each firm's approved internal policies, delivering real-time, jurisdiction-specific guidance with full source traceability, available later this quarter.

a policy-bound intelligence layer grounded in each firm's approved internal policies, delivering real-time, jurisdiction-specific guidance with full source traceability, available later this quarter. ComplyAI Calendar Builder: automatically scans policies, supervisory procedures, compliance manuals, and Form ADV filings to generate structured compliance calendar tasks, available later this year.





Availability

The ComplyAI MCP Server will be generally available in May 2026. Current Comply clients can join the waitlist today to be among the first to access the server when it launches.

About Comply

Comply is a global technology and services leader transforming regulatory compliance for financial institutions through AI-enabled software, data intelligence, and expert advisory services. Trusted by more than 5,000 firms, including broker-dealers, insurers, investment banks, private funds, RIAs, and wealth managers, Comply combines deep regulatory domain expertise with advanced automation, machine learning, and integrated data solutions to deliver a unified platform that streamlines oversight and strengthens governance across the enterprise. With a relentless focus on innovation and client partnership, Comply is building the financial industry’s most intelligent and future-ready compliance ecosystem, helping institutions worldwide turn regulatory complexity into strategic advantage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4704c38a-0de1-4551-b345-8fdcec111d5c