WeRide Inc. Files Its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide Inc. (“WeRide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WRD; HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 23, 2026. The annual report in electronic format is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.weride.ai as well as on the SEC’s website.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Contacts

Investor inquiries: ir@weride.ai

Press inquiries: pr@weride.ai

Piacente Financial Communications

E-mail: weride@thepiacentegroup.com