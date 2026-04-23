Technology Aloha: Maui Food Bank Wins Webby People’s Voice Award — Community Vote Delivers Internet’s Top Honor

Maui, HAWAII, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Aloha, a Maui-based digital strategy and web design firm, announced today that its website redesign for Maui Food Bank has won the Webby People’s Voice Award in the Websites & Mobile Sites – Charitable & Non-Profit: Local & Community Organizations category at the 30th Annual Webby Awards.

The Maui Food Bank website, designed by Technology Aloha, won the Webby People's Voice Award at the 30th Annual Webby Awards in the Charitable & Non-Profit: Local & Community Organizations category.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and are the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet. The Webby People’s Voice Award is decided entirely by public vote. Out of more than 13,000 entries submitted globally this year, the Maui Food Bank website was selected as one of five nominees in its category — and the public voted it to the top.

The win recognizes a comprehensive brand and digital transformation delivered by Technology Aloha in response to Maui’s 2023 wildfire recovery, during which food insecurity surged by 65% across the county. The redesigned platform integrates cultural storytelling honoring each island served — pink for Maui (the Lokelani rose), green for Molokai (the kukui tree), and orange for Lanai (the kaunoa vine) — alongside a multi-pathway giving ecosystem, interactive food distribution mapping, a partner agency portal serving 100+ organizations, and mobile-first accessibility designed for smartphone-dependent community members. The brand was also designed to engage younger generations, using bright variants of each island color with repeating patterns of local fruits and vegetables, designed to evoke the warmth and texture of traditional Hawaiian textiles.

As Maui County continues to recover from recent storms, the platform’s role as a community resource remains as relevant as ever — a reminder of the operational impact of this work.

The project has previously been recognized with a Web Excellence Award and two Creative Communications Award (C2A) Honorable Mentions for the website and brand. The Webby People’s Voice Award is the highest-profile recognition the project has received to date.

“Maui Food Bank isn’t just shaping the Internet — they’re redefining it,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “This honor celebrates the fearless creativity and sharp execution that make their work an unmistakable force online.”

“This award is a testament to the strength of our community,” said Brandi Saragosa, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Maui Food Bank. “When Maui comes together in support of a shared mission, incredible things happen. We are proud to be recognized on this stage and grateful to everyone who voted.”

“This recognition means a great deal to our team, but what it represents matters more,” said Jillyn Dillon, Founder of Technology Aloha. “The Maui Food Bank platform was built to serve a community in crisis, and it continues to do that every day. Winning a People’s Voice Award proves that when design serves a mission, communities come together in support.”

In keeping with Webby Awards tradition, Technology Aloha submitted the organization’s hallmark 5-Word Acceptance Speech: “When websites work, people eat.”

Maui Food Bank will be honored at the 30th Annual Webby Awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 11, 2026.

About Technology Aloha

Technology Aloha is a Maui-based digital strategy and web design firm founded in 2012. The firm specializes in custom website design, branding, and fractional CMO services for small businesses and nonprofits nationwide, with award-winning work for food banks including Maui Food Bank and Hawaii Foodbank. technologyaloha.com

About Maui Food Bank

The Maui Food Bank provides nutritious food to anyone at risk of hunger across Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Guided by the spirit of aloha, the organization works to build a hunger-free Maui County through food distribution, community partnerships, and emergency response. mauifoodbank.org

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). webbyawards.com

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Technology Aloha's work for Maui Food Bank has been recognized with the 30th Annual Webby People's Voice Award, selected by global public vote from more than 13,000 entries worldwide.

Press Inquiries

Jillyn Dillon

jillyn [at] technologyaloha.com

808.626.5227

https://technologyaloha.com

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