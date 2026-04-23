ITS Logistics April Supply Chain Report: Hormuz Crisis Strains Freight Markets Heading into Q2

RENO, Nev., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, today released its April Supply Chain Report, finding that an energy driven inflation spike pushed inflation back above 3% in March. This took place as the Strait of Hormuz crisis drives diesel prices higher, placing increased cost pressure on carriers through fuel surcharges, and tightening trucking capacity across key regions heading into Q2. Warehousing markets reflected the same strain, with the Logistics Managers' Index climbing as demand outpaced capacity adjustments. In addition, U.S. containerized imports rose 12% month-over-month but remained marginally below March 2025 levels, pointing to continued normalization following last year's frontloading activity despite stalled trade negotiations and ongoing Middle East tensions.

“U.S. economic conditions showed signs of strain in March as declining manufacturing output and falling consumer sentiment pointed to mounting household pressure,” said Stan Kolev, Chief Financial Officer at ITS Logistics. “These two factors are intensifying an already difficult situation, and as the Federal Reserve continues to navigate these competing priorities, the risk of a prolonged stagflation-lite environment becomes a legitimate concern that could dampen demand heading into Q2.”

While Bank of America analysts have confirmed that the global economy is less dependent on oil, it has become increasingly sensitive to disruptions in fertilizers and natural gas availability, both of which pose critical risks for Europe and developing economies and driving a broad “energy shock” no longer limited to oil. Economists predict U.S. growth will take a 50-basis-point hit to 2.3% in 2026. Headline inflation is now forecast to reach 3.6% in 2026 (up from 2.8% globally), gross domestic product has been revised to 3.1%, and inflation expectations have been updated to 3.3%. Overall, this is consistent with a stagflationary period expected to affect inflation, with oil prices remaining close to $100/bbl for the rest of 2026.

“The Straight of Hormuz crisis continues to drive up national diesel prices, with fuel surcharges placing increased cost pressures on carriers,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics. “Dry van rates have stabilized but remain elevated above last year’s levels. Produce season is driving capacity tightening and slight shortages in several key regions, and, in combination with ongoing carrier exits, will likely keep the market under pressure through the summer months.”

The disruption extends beyond domestic freight markets. According to Supply Chain Dive, the conflict has eliminated the possibility of any near-term recovery of Red Sea shipping services, as ocean carriers including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM have opted to reverse course on planned service resumptions. The current projection holds that it will be at least six months before companies begin to normalize operations throughout that geographical location, assuming the current conflict ends within the next few weeks. The 2026 ocean market outlook now assumes route deviations around Africa will continue as carriers are positioned to implement surcharges on the Pacific, and congestion effects in Asia are expected to impact all levels of the supply chain as well as consumers.

Warehousing markets reflected similar pressure, with the overall LMI climbing while capacity tightened concurrently. Capacity contracted to 46.0, and prices rose to 67.4.

“This points to a system where demand is outpacing capacity adjustments and creating growing operational inefficiencies in network flow and inventory positioning,” added Allen. “In this environment, competitive advantage will increasingly favor operators capable of optimizing network design and throughput execution.”

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The monthly ITS Supply Chain Report serves to inform ITS employees, partners, and customers of marketplace changes and updates. The information in the report combines data provided through DAT and various industry sources with insights from the ITS team. Visit here for a comprehensive copy of the report with expected industry insights and market updates.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

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