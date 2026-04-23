What’s Driving the Cloud Computing Market Surge? Key AI, Hybrid Cloud Innovations, and Regional Shifts to Watch for 2025-2035

Ottawa, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global cloud computing market size is valued at USD 1.106.28 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach nearly USD 5,946.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 20.61% from 2026 to 2035. Meanwhile, the U.S. cloud computing market is evaluated at USD 523.29 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to around USD 3.46 trillion by 2035, with a strong CAGR of 20.80% from 2026 to 2035.

The cloud computing market is driven by digitalization, AI adoption, & remote work. Alongside, businesses and governments are investing in scalable, secure infrastructure, which fuels the demand for efficient data storage and processing.





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Cloud Computing Market Highlights

North America led the global market, capturing over 41% of the total revenue.

By service type, the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment dominated, accounting for 55% of the market.

(SaaS) segment dominated, accounting for 55% of the market. When considering deployment type, the private deployment segment accounted for 47% of the revenue in 2025.

For enterprise size, large enterprises represented a majority share of 51.7% of the market.

Among different end-use industries, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector held the largest share, contributing 26% to the total market revenue in 2025.



What are the Major Drivers of the Cloud Computing Market?

Surging global cloud computing adoption is propelled by the need for more scalable IT infrastructure and the speed of digital transformation across the world. The OECD has found that cloud technologies are spreading about 3 times faster than big data analytical solutions, demonstrating how many organizations prefer flexible computing.

In addition, this cloud solution offers greater cost-effectiveness, versatility of location/s and wider access to AI-powered approaches. Another subsidiary driver is ongoing government digital transformation initiatives, & high demand for AI hybrid and hybrid-ready IT infrastructures are majorly elevating revenues & providing new market progression globally.

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Cloud Computing Market Opportunity

Emerging opportunities in cloud computing include edge computing, along with green data centers and public digital infrastructure. As the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicates, data centers currently consume almost 1% to 1.3% of total global electricity, spurring new innovations for energy-efficient cloud technology solutions.

Distributed cloud and real-time processing are developing novel opportunities for expedited application development regarding IoT & smart cities. However, certain regions are experiencing chances for compliant, localized data ecosystems, with improvements in cybersecurity in the overall cloud computing execution.

Transformative Funding in the Cloud Computing Market in 2025-2026

In February 2026, Oxide Computer Company raised its $200 million Series C, powered by Thomas Tull's US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), to promote modern on-premises cloud computing. (Source- https://www.prnewswire.com)





Oxide Computer Company raised its $200 million Series C, powered by Thomas Tull's US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), to promote modern on-premises cloud computing. (Source- https://www.prnewswire.com) In February 2026 , Oracle released a $45 billion to $50 billion in cash to fund the development of its cloud infrastructure & its strategy to raise that money. (Source: https://www.theregister.com)





, Oracle released a $45 billion to $50 billion in cash to fund the development of its cloud infrastructure & its strategy to raise that money. (Source: https://www.theregister.com) In November 2025 , Google announced a €5.5bn (US$6.37bn) investment in Germany between 2026 & 2029, to reinforce data center infrastructure to assist AI & cloud computing operations. (Source: https://aimagazine.com)





, Google announced a €5.5bn (US$6.37bn) investment in Germany between 2026 & 2029, to reinforce data center infrastructure to assist AI & cloud computing operations. (Source: https://aimagazine.com) In June 2025, Vultr secured $329 million in Credit Financing to advance its global AI infrastructure & cloud computing platform. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)

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Leading Companies in the Cloud Computing Industry

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Workday, Inc.

What are the Major Developments in the Cloud Computing Industry?

In March 2026, Tencent Cloud unveiled a new Frankfurt availability zone, expanding its European infrastructure to three zones & AI-driven services, low-latency performance, and scalable cloud solutions to meet escalating regional demand. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)

In March 2026, NVIDIA introduced ‘space computing,’ enabling AI-powered data processing in orbit through advanced accelerated platforms. (Source: https://nvidianews.nvidia.com)

In October 2025, IBM rolled out an AI-powered cloud service, Network Intelligence, to handle complex hybrid networks using AI agents that analyse data, detect issues early, and recommend solutions for improved operational efficiency. (Source: https://www.cloudcomputing-news.net)

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Cloud Computing Market Overview (2025–2035)

Market Scope Details Market Size in 2025 USD 912.77 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 1,106.28 Billion Market Size in 2035 USD 5,946.84 Billion CAGR from 2026 to 2035 20.61% Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Deployment, Service, End User, Organization Size, Workload, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Services (2025) SaaS: 55%, IaaS, PaaS Key Deployment (2025) Private: 47%, Hybrid, Public End User Market Share (2025) BFSI: 26%, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, etc. Enterprise Size (2025) Large Enterprises: 51.7%



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Cloud Computing Market Regional Insights

Why did North America Dominate the Cloud Computing Market?

North America held the largest share in 2025 due to its advanced digital infrastructure & the strong presence of cloud service providers, specifically Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Many regional firms are widely leveraging massive cloud storage solutions to scale and analyse data & also integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their businesses. Continuous advancements in technology & groundbreaking solutions to processes, like cloud-based artificial intelligence & edge computing, support North America's leadership position.

For instance,

In March 2026, NVIDIA & Nebius Group N.V. joined to evolve & deploy the next generation of hyperscale cloud for the AI market, from AI natives to enterprises. (Source: https://nvidianews.nvidia.com)

U.S. Cloud Computing Market: A Decade of Growth and Innovation

The U.S. cloud computing market size is set for explosive growth, reaching USD 3,462.37 billion by 2035 from SD 634.23 billion in 2026, with a strong CAGR of 20.80% from 2026 to 2035. This rapid expansion reflects the increasing shift toward cloud solutions, driving efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation across industries.





U.S. Market Trends

Whereas the U.S. was a major contributor to the cloud computing market. Approximately 98% of enterprises are employing or planning to adopt several cloud providers to improve expenditure & omit vendor lock-in. Moreover, the accelerating burden of handling data center carbon emissions impels investments in renewable energy & sustainable technologies.

Which Factors are Fueling the Rapid Expansion of the Asia Pacific in the Market?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the cloud computing market. The region is experiencing rapid adoption of digital technology through digital transformation, and the growing number of internet users in the diverse countries impacts the entire regional progression. Each of the countries within APAC is investing considerable amounts of money into their cloud computing infrastructure, facilitating assistance to start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s) & large enterprises, increasing the demand for cloud services.

For instance,

In March 2026, Alibaba & Siemens partnered to explore advanced industrial AI & cloud simulation tools for engineering customers in China by integrating Siemens’ engineering software with Alibaba Cloud’s computing infrastructure. (Source- https://www.mexc.co)

Indian Market Trends

India is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR in the studied years in the cloud computing market. This progression is mainly fueled by the impressive government incentives, such as GI Cloud (MeghRaj). This spurs cloud adoption across over 300 government departments for e-Governance, like the UMANG app & Digi Locker. Furthermore, India’s numerous startups are using agile, pay-as-you-go cloud services for faster scaling without huge upfront capital investment, which strengthens MSMEs.

How is Europe Significantly Growing in the Cloud Computing Market?

Europe is expected to expand notably in the coming era. Key drivers are the emergence of stringent compliance requirements, which require local cloud services, & further drivers the demand for sovereign cloud measures. Besides this, numerous EU members are emphasizing the development of the latest European cloud, like the European Alliance for Industrial Data & Cloud, to foster domestic, secure, & compliant services.

For instance,

In February 2026, Google Cloud & European telecom operator Liberty Global collaborated to place advanced AI & cloud technologies across Liberty’s operations. (Source- https://www.storyboard18.com)

UK Market Trends

The UK market is estimated to expand rapidly, as nearly 87% of UK businesses plan to repatriate certain or all of their workloads from public hyperscalers to private or domestic providers to boost expenditure efficiency & control. Many UK players are widely using a hybrid strategy, which integrates public cloud with private or on-premise infrastructure to balance scalability with security.

Cloud Computing Market Segmental Insights

The Cloud Computing Market is segmented by deployment (Private, Hybrid, Public), service (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS), end users, organization size, and workload. It includes industries like IT, BFSI, healthcare, and more. The forecast covers global analysis and trends from 2026 to 2035.



Deployment Insights

How did the Private Cloud Segment Dominate the Market in 2025?

The private cloud segment led the market, as they emphasize data security, regulatory compliance, & control of its most sensitive workloads. Also, enterprises in the financial services & government sectors are consistently heavily investing in strong infrastructure to guarantee that the systems. Gradually, this deployment implements AI to automate routine tasks, improve workload placement, & bolster security, with minimal administrative burden on IT teams.

Hybrid cloud is estimated to witness rapid growth, as many companies are preferring to unite their private cloud infrastructure with public cloud services to offer a balance of spending & performance. This approach supports several kinds of modern workloads, including AI, analytics, and remote operations, by providing the ability to easily transfer data & have more agility to demonstrate their digital transformation strategy gradually.

Service Insights

Which Service Segment Led the Cloud Computing Market in 2025?

The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment registered dominance in the market, due to a broadened focus on ready-made applications & declined interest in maintaining large IT infrastructures to run these applications. Also, this is a key choice for organizations seeking CRM systems, HCM platforms, collaboration software, & analytic services that boost operational efficiency & also enable remote work. The subscription model, fast deployment capabilities, & persistent maintenance, coupled with upgradations, make SaaS a valuable solution for industries fostering their digital transformation.

End User Insights

Which End User Segment Dominated the Market in 2025?

The BFSI segment held a major share of the cloud computing market, due to its ever-growing requirement for secure data processing, fraud detection, & delivering digital banking services. Financial institutions utilize cloud platforms to provide optimized customer experience, allow real-time transactions, & ensure regulatory compliance. Whereas, immersive growth of advanced analytics, coupled with the continuous development of secured infrastructure, is making it easier for the BFSI sector to continue to be the leader of the cloud.

The manufacturing segment is predicted to show the fastest expansion, with broader adoption of cloud solutions to establish smart factories & leverage some aspect of Industry 4.0. The cloud enables manufacturers to conduct predictive maintenance, raise supply chain efficiencies, & track the status of production processes in real-time. Revolutionary Internet of Things (IoT) devices & the increased number of factories are using automation technologies for rapid implementation of cloud-based technologies, to boost efficiencies & lower overall operating costs.

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Cloud Computing Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Deployment

Private

Hybrid

Public

By Service

Software as a Service (SaaS)



Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) Human Capital Management (HCM) Content Management Collaboration and Productive Suites Supply Chain Management (SCM) Others (Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics, PPM and operations and manufacturing applications)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)



Primary Storage Disaster Recovery and Backup Archiving Compute

Platform as a Service (PaaS)



Application Development and Platforms Application Testing and Quality Analytics and Reporting Integration and Orchestration Data Management



By End User

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Workload

Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery

Application Development and Testing

Database Management

Business Analytics

Integration and Orchestration

Enterprise Resource Management

Collaboration and Content Management

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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