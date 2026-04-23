Altus Group Releases its 2026 Canadian Cost Guide

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today released its 2026 Canadian Cost Guide, an annual comprehensive benchmark of hard construction costs for real estate development and infrastructure projects across all asset classes in major Canadian markets.

For decades, industry professionals have relied on Altus Group’s Cost Guide to improve the accuracy and predictability of construction cost estimates and assess project risks. Drawing on Altus’ data insights from more than 6,500 development projects – representing over 1.6 million square feet and more than C$573 billion in collective value – the Cost Guide provides detailed hard cost data by asset class, city, and on a per-square-foot or per-unit basis.

“Altus Group’s Cost Guide shows that hard construction costs are increasingly shaped by structural factors such as labour availability, regulatory complexity, trade policy and geopolitical conditions, rather than traditional inflationary drivers,” said Anil Ramjee, Senior Director, Development Advisory at Altus Group. “These factors are often outside a project team’s direct control, and they’re playing out very differently across Canada. In this environment, informed planning and strong cost oversight are essential to managing risk and improving certainty throughout the development process.”

The Cost Guide analysis breaks down cost trends by regional markets to provide a clear understanding of how expenses vary across the Canadian CRE landscape. Construction costs are influenced by both global and local economic conditions, shifts in demand, and advancements in materials and building methods. The Cost Guide incorporates these dynamics to offer a practical tool for initial budgeting or as a benchmark for estimating costs across different Canadian regions and building types.

A copy of Altus Group’s 2026 Canadian Cost Guide can be downloaded here.

To read an article with commentary on the 2026 Cost Guide from our experts, click here.

The Altus Group Cost Guide is for informational purposes only; readers are advised to consult with a qualified professional for advice on specific projects.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

jaime.bassett@altusgroup.com