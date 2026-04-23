VPS and Kia Georgia Complete Landmark Automotive Hail Protection and Solar Canopy Project

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPS , Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), in partnership with Kia Georgia, today announced the completion of a large-scale hail protection and solar canopy system at Kia’s West Point manufacturing facility. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 24. Spanning 3.2 million square feet and generating 10 megawatts of on-site solar power, the installation is among the largest projects of its kind in the Southeast and represents a significant investment in operational resilience and renewable energy.

The project was developed in response to increasing weather volatility and the need to protect high-value vehicle inventory. Following a 2023 hailstorm that damaged more than 13,000 vehicles at the facility, Kia Georgia sought a solution that could both mitigate future risk and create long-term value. VPS delivered a turnkey system that provides continuous vehicle protection while transforming previously unused space into a productive energy asset.

“This project reflects a new standard for how manufacturers can approach risk management,” said Wade White, Executive Vice President at VPS. “By combining large-scale protection with on-site solar generation, Kia Georgia is not only safeguarding its operations but also turning that investment into a source of ongoing value.”

The canopy system integrates solar panels, manufactured by Georgia-based Qcells, supporting regional supply chains while contributing to Kia’s broader sustainability initiatives. As a sustainable energy solution, the system enables the facility to generate renewable power on-site, reducing reliance on external energy sources and stabilizing long-term operating costs.

“At Kia Georgia, we are focused on making smart investments that strengthen our operation,” said Stuart Countess, President and CEO of Kia Georgia, Inc. “The solar-powered hail canopy solution from VPS will help protect our vehicles, support the Kia Georgia team, and generate power on-site, positioning us for a more efficient and sustainable future.”

The completion of the project highlights a growing trend among manufacturers toward adopting integrated infrastructure solutions that address multiple challenges simultaneously. By combining physical protection with renewable energy generation, companies can reduce financial exposure, improve efficiency, and make better use of existing space.

Key Project Highlights:

3.2 million square feet of vehicle protection installed

10 megawatts of on-site solar generation capacity that will be used onsite by Kia

One of the largest behind-the-meter solar canopy projects in the Southeast

Solar panels manufactured by Georgia-based Qcells

Designed in response to real-world weather-related losses, including a 2023 hail event impacting 13,000+ vehicles





“Collaborative projects like this show what’s possible when you think about energy more strategically and bring the right partners to the table,” said Cheryl Davis, Vice President of Customer Service at Georgia Power. “At Georgia Power, our teams work every day with customers to identify and implement creative projects that help them meet renewable energy or sustainability goals and, in the case of this project, simultaneously solve a unique business need. We are very excited to be part of this incredible project with Kia Georgia and VPS.”

For VPS, the project reinforces its position as a leader in delivering scalable, turnkey solutions that help organizations adapt to evolving environmental and operational challenges. By aligning protection, energy generation, and long-term cost management, VPS positions clients to build more resilient and efficient facilities.

To learn more about VPS and its hail protection and solar canopy solutions, visit www.vpslp.com or contact the team to explore opportunities for your facility.

About VPS

Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a PlayPower brand, is a leader in automotive hail, heat, and UV protection. Since 1991, it has been reducing hail damage and protecting vehicles from the harmful effects of heat and UV exposure. As a full-service design-build firm, VPS combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, delivering turnkey solutions from initial survey and design to engineering, fabrication, construction and post-project service and support.