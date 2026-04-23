New Research Reveals: Intent-Driven Campaigns Convert at 7x the Rate of Cold Outreach

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage , a HubSpot Diamond Partner and the premier go-to-market consulting group for supply chain, logistics, and freight technology companies, today released a new market analysis examining how artificial intelligence is fundamentally redefining the role of CRM in B2B revenue operations.

The paper, titled The Active CRM: How HubSpot's AI Suite Is Redefining the Role of CRM in B2B Revenue Operations , draws on current research to document a measurable shift in how leading revenue teams are using their CRM systems. The research shows:

Intent-driven outreach converts at seven times the rate of cold outreach

Poor CRM data quality costs organizations an average of $15 million per year

Buyers complete 83 percent of their decision process before engaging a vendor

Sales teams lose 550 hours per rep annually to inaccurate CRM data

The analysis examines three specific developments within HubSpot's platform: a native integration with Anthropic's Claude model that gives AI direct, bidirectional access to live CRM data; the Breeze Assistant, which brings persistent role and page awareness to front-end revenue workflows; and the Breeze Prospecting Agent, which monitors behavioral signals to trigger personalized outreach at the moment of genuine purchase intent. Together, these tools represent a shift from CRM as a system of record to CRM as a system of action.

"The question these tools answer is whether your system can actually help you understand what is happening inside your accounts, and what to do about it," said Ro Regan , VP of Revenue Operations at LeadCoverage . "By the time a sales team opens an account record, the system should already know what happened last week, what is stalling the deal, and what the next right action is."

The Active CRM is available now at leadcoverage.com .

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.