Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Announces Commencement of Trading, Advances Toward Commercial Launch of The Home Defense™ and Expands Strategic Market Position

Las Vegas, NV, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), an innovator in ballistic and personal defense solutions, today announced that trading of its common stock has commenced on the OTCQB market, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s growth and transition into the public markets.

With trading now active, ALBC is expanding its visibility within the investment community while advancing its commercial strategy. The Company is also pleased to announce a key step toward commercialization with the completion of final packaging for its flagship consumer product, The Home Defense™. ALBC has initiated its first production order of 500 units, signaling its transition from development to market entry readiness.

The Company’s initial go-to-market strategy focuses on targeted distribution through privately owned gun ranges and certified Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) training providers - channels that provide direct access to engaged and qualified civilian consumers. This approach is intended to drive early adoption, product education, and initial revenue generation.

In parallel, ALBC intends to establish distribution partners to expand availability through e-commerce platforms to support scalable direct-to-consumer sales nationwide.

Operationally, the Company is in the final stages of completing its 2025 annual audit and remains committed to maintaining full reporting compliance. Management believes that consistent execution, transparency, and milestone achievement will be key drivers of long-term shareholder value.

Vanessa Luna, Chairperson of Alternative Ballistics Corporation, stated, “The commencement of trading marks an important step for ALBC as we enter the public markets with a clear strategy and tangible progress. We are launching with a product ready for market, defined distribution channels, and a focused execution plan. As we advance commercialization of The Home Defense™ and expand our partnerships, we remain committed to building long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution.”

ALBC will continue to provide updates on product launches, strategic partnerships, and operational milestones as commercialization efforts progress.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative®, is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com