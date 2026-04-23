Hillpointe Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillpointe, a leading vertically integrated real estate development and investment management firm specializing in attainable multifamily housing across the Sun Belt, today announced that they have been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. This recognition, which is based entirely on direct employee feedback, reinforces Hillpointe’s commitment to fostering a workplace where team members are supported, engaged, and equipped to grow and perform at the highest level.

“Earning this recognition as a Great Place To Work is a true honor. It is a validation that comes directly from our people,” said Steven Campisi, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Hillpointe. “At Hillpointe, we believe that a high-performance culture and great employee experience are inseparable. This certification affirms that we are building something that works, not just for our investors and residents, but for the team that makes it all possible.”

Hillpointe’s workforce spans development, construction, property management, and investment operations which are united by a shared commitment to quality and accountability. Sustaining a strong workplace culture across that bread of operations consecutively makes these recognitions particularly meaningful.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. According to Great Place To Work research, certified companies outpace the average U.S. workplace as job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified workplace and employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

Hillpointe's scores were strongest in the areas of cross-collaboration, workplace camaraderie, justice, hospitality and overall belief in the company's mission. All consistent with the firm's core values of One Hillpointe, Integrity, Ownership, Grit, Innovation, and Win.

About Hillpointe

Hillpointe is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment management firm specializing in attainable multifamily housing across the Sun Belt. Headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, Hillpointe manages over $1.7 billion in equity capital and has been involved in the development, construction, and management of over 18,000 apartment homes with a capitalization in excess of $3.2 billion. The company currently owns and operates 45 properties across 12,075 units, with offices in four major U.S. markets. Recognized as a leading multifamily developer and investment manager, Hillpointe ranked #5 and #7 on NMHC's “2026 Top 25 Largest Developers” and “2026 Top 25 Largest Builders”, respectively. For more information, visit www.hillpointe.com.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact:

Aiden Garcia-Pico

Marino

(212) 402-3552

Agarcia-pico@marinopr.com