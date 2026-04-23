Stearic Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 18.81 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stearic Acid Market size is valued at USD 10.92 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.81 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.64%.

The rising application of stearic acid in personal care & cosmetics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and the rubber & plastics industry are the key factors behind strong market growth during the forecast period of 2026-2035.





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The U.S. Stearic Acid Market is projected to grow from USD 3.79 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.85 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.79%.

Growing use in personal care and cosmetics, more uses in the pharmaceutical sector, rising food and beverage consumption, and steady use in rubber, plastics, and other industries will all contribute to demand growth.

Rising Demand from Personal Care, Rubber, and Plastics Industries to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for stearic acid is primarily driven by the rise in the demand for rubber processing, the usage of cosmetics and other personal care goods, and the creation of plastics. In recent years, stearic acid has been used much more frequently in cosmetics as an emulsifying, thickening, and stabilizing agent in items like soaps, creams, lotions, and deodorants. Additionally, the rubber industry has a significant need for stearic acid as an activator for vulcanization procedures. This is particularly true for the production of industrial rubber products and tires. The need for plastics as a lubricant and releasing agent has also increased due to the growth in their manufacture and processing.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Raw Material

Palm oil–based held the largest market share of 47.86% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.95% during 2026–2035 as it was highly available, cheap, and well-supplied throughout major production regions, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Application

Personal care & cosmetics dominated with 32.53% market share in 2025 and is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.42% through 2026–2035 owing to the functional aspects such as its property as emulsifying, stabilizing, and thickening agents in cosmetic products.

By End-Use Industry

Consumer goods industry accounted for the highest market share of 35.68% in 2025 due to the presence of consistent demand from personal care, cosmetic, soap, and household product manufacturers. Pharmaceutical & healthcare industry are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for stearic acid as an excipient in tablet formulation, ointment, and drug delivery systems.

By Grade

Industrial grade dominated with a 41.03% share in 2025 due to it found widespread application in processes related to rubber, plastic products, lubricants, and various industrial processes. Cosmetic grade is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.39% through 2026–2035 due to the growing demand for personal care and skincare products, including creams, lotions, soaps, and deodorants.

By Form

Flakes held the largest share of 29.66% in 2025 due to ease of handling, storage stability, and wide usage across industrial applications, such as rubber processing, plastics, and cosmetics manufacturing. Liquid / molten form is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period driven by increasing demand for process efficiency and direct integration into manufacturing systems.

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Regional Insights:

With a dominant market share of 42.13%, the Asia-Pacific area is also the fastest-growing, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41% between 2026 and 2035. The strong demand for biopolymers in the rubber, plastics, cosmetics, and personal care product industries in nations like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia is driving this expansion.

North America is a fully developed market that is expected to grow consistently until 2035. The U.S. leads North America in terms of usage, with applications for cosmetics, healthcare, and medicines being common.

Key Players:

Wilmar International

KLK OLEO

Emery Oleochemicals

VVF Ltd.

Pacific Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Godrej Industries

PT Sumi Asih Oleochemicals

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble Chemicals

Acme-Hardesty Co.

3F Industries Ltd.

ChemCeed LL

Stephan Company

PT Musim Mas

Univar Solutions Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025, Wilmar reported steady growth in its oleochemicals division, highlighting sustainability initiatives and expanding production capacity to meet rising demand for bio-based stearic acid across Asia-Pacific markets.

In April 2025, KLK OLEO has expanded its sustainable oleochemical portfolio, focusing on bio-based surfactants and fatty acids, while strengthening its supply chain to meet rising demand in personal care and industrial applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Supply Chain & Pricing Volatility Index – helps you understand fluctuations in raw material prices such as palm oil and tallow, logistics cost impact, and regional trade dynamics influencing overall pricing.

– helps you understand fluctuations in raw material prices such as palm oil and tallow, logistics cost impact, and regional trade dynamics influencing overall pricing. Procurement & Trade Flow Analysis – helps you evaluate import versus domestic production share, lead times, and tariff structures, enabling better supply chain planning and sourcing strategies.

– helps you evaluate import versus domestic production share, lead times, and tariff structures, enabling better supply chain planning and sourcing strategies. Sustainability & Regulatory Compliance Metrics – helps you assess RSPO certifications, carbon footprint reduction, renewable energy adoption, and compliance with global environmental standards.

– helps you assess RSPO certifications, carbon footprint reduction, renewable energy adoption, and compliance with global environmental standards. Competitive Landscape & Market Share Analysis – helps you gauge the dominance of key players, regional market distribution, and the impact of mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

– helps you gauge the dominance of key players, regional market distribution, and the impact of mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansions. Demand Segmentation & End-Use Analysis – helps you understand consumption patterns across cosmetics, industrial, and food sectors, supporting targeted market strategies.

– helps you understand consumption patterns across cosmetics, industrial, and food sectors, supporting targeted market strategies. Consumer Preference & Premiumization Trends – helps you identify the shift toward bio-based products and rising demand for high-grade cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications.

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