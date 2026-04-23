Personal Injury Lawyer Brian P. Murphy Secures Major Settlement in Hard-Fought Nursing Home Pressure Injury Case Following All-Day Mediation—Strategic use of medical records and expert deposition testimony drove substantial recovery for client

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian P. Murphy of The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC successfully resolved a vigorously contested New Jersey pressure injury (bedsore) case at mediation, securing a settlement substantially greater than the amounts the defendants were initially prepared to offer.

The resolution came after an intense, all-day mediation involving two highly experienced defense attorneys representing two separate defendants, each advancing different defenses. Through meticulous preparation, sharp analysis, and forceful advocacy, Murphy was able to dismantle key defense positions and demonstrate the significant exposure both defendants faced if the case proceeded.

For the first defendant, Murphy’s presentation centered on subtle but critical details buried throughout the medical record. By carefully assembling and connecting documentation that revealed a clear pattern of wound tracking, he exposed serious weaknesses in the defense’s position and left the defendant without a credible explanation for the record. That evidentiary showing became a decisive factor in compelling the first defendant to contribute far more than originally intended.

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For the second defendant, Murphy relied heavily on testimony he secured during the deposition of the defense medical expert. Although the expert had issued a report claiming the care at issue was appropriate, Murphy identified numerous inconsistencies and vulnerabilities within that report. During deposition, he pressed those weaknesses and obtained significant concessions under oath. When those admissions were presented at mediation, they sharply undermined the defense narrative and helped drive a settlement far beyond the defendant’s original expectations.

“This result reflects the importance of relentless preparation and knowing how to turn the defense’s own evidence against them,” said Brian P. Murphy. “In complex pressure injury cases, the truth is often found in the details — in the charting, the timeline, and the testimony. When those pieces are properly developed and presented, they can completely change the outcome.”

The settlement underscores Murphy’s commitment to holding healthcare providers accountable when vulnerable patients suffer preventable harm. Pressure injury cases are often heavily defended and require careful command of medical records, expert issues, and causation evidence. This result demonstrates the power of strategic case development and effective deposition work in achieving meaningful justice for injured clients.

The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC represents individuals and families in serious personal injury and medical negligence matters, with a focus on achieving strong outcomes through detailed investigation, aggressive advocacy, and thorough preparation.

Media Contact:

Brian P. Murphy

The Law Firm of Brian P. Murphy, PC

1082 Taylorsville Road, Suite #203

Washington Crossing, PA 18977

P (215) 579-8500

F (215) 310-9496

https://www.thenursinghomeattorneys.com