Polyetherimide (PEI) Market to Hit $782.7 Million by 2032 at a 5.2% CAGR, Despite Geopolitical Tensions Posing a Risk to the Supply Chain

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyetherimide (PEI) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a growing emphasis on lighter components, higher temperature performance, and enhanced safety standards, industries are increasingly turning to PEI as a substitute for metals and lesser-grade plastics in advanced engineering.

In 2025, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) market is expected to be valued at US$547.4 million, maintaining robust demand from sectors such as transportation and electronics. The automotive and Electrical & Electronics sectors lead in application, each capturing around 31% of the global volume share in 2025. This growth is fueled by the rising use of PEI in electric vehicle (EV) systems, connectors, circuit boards, and high-temperature automotive parts. In financial terms, the Electrical & Electronics segment is ahead with a 25% share, followed closely by the Automotive sector. The Aerospace & Military segment also holds significant value due to the need for materials that meet stringent fire, smoke, and toxicity standards in aircraft interiors.

The market is projected to grow to US$782.7 million, achieving a 5.2% CAGR in value from 2025 to 2032. This expansion is expected to be driven by the increase in electric vehicle production and continuous growth in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the swiftest growth, attributed to surging electronics production and EV manufacturing, whereas the United States will retain its position as the largest regional market with a 51% global consumption share in 2025. Presently, SABIC is the sole entity producing PEI at an industrial scale worldwide, although the landscape is set to change with Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd. in China constructing a PEI facility with a 5,000-ton annual capacity, aiming to diversify the production base globally.

Iran War Impact

The production of Polyetherimide (PEI) is influenced by the availability and cost of aromatic monomers and specialty chemical intermediates derived from petrochemical feedstocks. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East introduce volatility to petrochemical markets, potentially impacting the production cost and supply chain conditions for PEI. Any prolonged instability in crude oil prices or shipping logistics may affect feedstock availability and related costs. While the situation remains dynamic, the potential impact on the PEI market for 2026 continues to be assessed through careful monitoring of energy markets and petrochemical supply conditions.

Regional Market Analysis

The United States dominates the PEI market with a 51% share in 2025, driven by strong demand from the aerospace, automotive, and advanced electronics sectors. The Asia-Pacific follows as the second-largest region, supported by the growth in electronics, EV manufacturing, and industrial applications in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching 8.4 thousand metric tons by 2032, mirroring increased industrial activity and emerging manufacturing hubs. The United States market is set to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.3%, fostered by innovations in aerospace and high-performance electronics.

End-use Application Analysis

In 2025, Electrical & Electronics will lead with US$134.7 million in value (24.6%), with close competition from the Automotive sector. PEI's high heat resistance and electrical insulation make it valuable for EV components, connectors, and high-performing automotive parts. The Aerospace & Military sector is also a critical application, driven by the demand for lightweight, flame-retardant aircraft components. Automotive is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, increasing at a 5.4% CAGR through 2032, with Aerospace & Military closely following suit due to electrification and increased aircraft manufacturing. Electrical & Electronics will retain strong growth, projected to achieve US$193.3 million by 2032.

Market Report Scope

This global report on Polyetherimide (PEI) examines the market by end-use application and region for 2022-2032, with forecasts from 2025 to 2032. It includes profiles of prominent companies in the PEI industry, highlighting corporate, product, and industrial developments to provide a comprehensive view of the industry.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2022-2025

2022-2025 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Volume in Metric Tons and Value in US$

Volume in Metric Tons and Value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 10 Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers SABIC Innovative Plastics Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co. Ltd. Key Independent Compounders and Processors Americhem BIEGLO GmbH Boedeker Plastics Drake Plastics Ensinger Plastics RTP Company UNINKO Xiamen Keyuan Plastic Co. Ltd.

10

Global Market by Region

The United States

Europe (including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK)

Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, India, and South Korea)

Rest of World

Global Market by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical/Industrial

Other Applications (Medical, Healthcare, Construction, etc.)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $547.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $782.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yqsaf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment