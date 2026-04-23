Wärtsilä continues to expand its data center footprint with new 790 MW order in Texas, the next Data Center Alley

HOUSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology group Wärtsilä will supply an off-grid energy power solution for a new data center facility under construction in Texas, USA. The 790 MW power plant will operate with 42 Wärtsilä 50SG engines running on natural gas. By opting for a primary power source using Wärtsilä engines, the facility can ensure fast access to reliable power. The order was booked as intake by Wärtsilä in Q2 2026.

Texas is a key region for artificial intelligence model training and large-scale infrastructure buildout with an urgent need for power that the grid cannot currently adequately provide. Wärtsilä’s engines represent a proven, efficient, and reliable solution for the quickly evolving requirements of large-scale data center developments.

Wärtsilä’s engines were chosen ahead of other competing technologies for a variety of reasons including their ability to operate at full capacity, even in temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 38 degrees Celsius), a critical feature for optimized performance in Texas. Furthermore, with a heat rate of approximately 6,800 Btu/kWh (approx. 50% efficiency), Wärtsilä’s high-efficiency engines dramatically lower fuel costs and guarantee low plant emissions, which helps data center developers meet emissions requirements. This in turn allows for faster permitting within environmental and regulatory approvals.

“Wärtsilä’s primary power solutions offer significant benefits to data center developers by providing continuous, reliable primary power while using significantly less water and fuel than traditional alternatives. Also, our power solutions ramp up quickly and offer a dependable and sustainable foundation for delivering power availability, which is vital for AI and cloud operators. Our modular engine power plants allow easy capacity scale-ups, making them an ideal choice for the fast-growing data center market,” says Anders Lindberg, President of Wärtsilä Energy and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä.

Texas offers a rare combination of deep natural gas supply, extensive energy infrastructure, and rapidly expanding renewable capacity – an ideal foundation for large-scale data center development. Wärtsilä’s flexible engine technology is ideally suited to this landscape, delivering reliable, dispatchable power while integrating seamlessly with renewable energy power sources. Together, Texas’ energy advantages and Wärtsilä’s proven engine platform enable data center developers to scale with confidence. And once a data center gets connected to the grid, it can be used to balance the renewables in the grid.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in 2028, and the plant is expected to become fully operational in late 2029. This is Wärtsilä’s fifth data center related order in the USA and its first in Texas. Altogether, Wärtsilä has thus far sold over 2,4 GW of power capacity for US data centers.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Katri Pehkonen

Communications Manager

Wärtsilä Energy

Mob: +358 50 591 6180

katri.pehkonen@wartsila.com



Kirsten Bell

General Manager, Marketing & Communications

Wärtsilä Energy

Mob: +1 832 865 4036

kirsten.bell@wartsila.com



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Wärtsilä Energy in brief

Wärtsilä Energy is at the forefront of the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers and the power sector to accelerate their decarbonisation journeys through our market-leading technologies and power system expertise. Our solutions include flexible engine power plants, energy storage and optimisation technology, and services for the whole lifecycle of our installations. Our engines are future-proof and can run on sustainable fuels. Our track record comprises 81 GW of power plant capacity and over 130 energy storage installations in 180 countries around the world. About 35% of our operating installed base is under service agreements.

www.wartsila.com/energy



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy industries. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,900 professionals in 199 locations in 78 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2025, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 6.9 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

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