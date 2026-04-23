Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market to Reach $108.41B by 2035 at a CAGR of 33.61% - Hardware Leads the Market; Software Set for Rapid Growth

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous vehicle sensor market is poised for tremendous growth, with its size projected to surge from USD 5.98 billion in the current year to USD 108.41 billion by 2035, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 33.61% over the forecast period. As the world accelerates towards self-driving cars, the demand for sophisticated sensors that facilitate autonomous functionality is escalating.

The adoption of autonomous vehicles is rising, driven by the need for enhanced safety and operational efficiency. Temperature, pressure, and pollution sensors are crucial in maintaining optimal vehicle performance and safety. The market growth is supported by increased vehicle autonomy levels and rising consumer demand for innovative automotive technologies.

Market Opportunities

The autonomous vehicle sensor market spans various segments:

Type of Component : Hardware and Software

: Hardware and Software Level of Autonomy : L2+, L3, L4

: L2+, L3, L4 Types of Propulsion : ICE, Electric

: ICE, Electric Type of Sensor : Camera, Image Sensor, LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasound, Others

: Camera, Image Sensor, LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasound, Others Type of Vehicle : Commercial, Passenger

: Commercial, Passenger Areas of Application : Collision Avoidance, Navigation, Obstacle Detection, Others

: Collision Avoidance, Navigation, Obstacle Detection, Others Type of Sales Channel : Aftermarket, OEM

: Aftermarket, OEM Type of Enterprise : Large Enterprises, SMEs

: Large Enterprises, SMEs Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Market Segmentation Insights

Component Type : Hardware dominates the market, driven by essential components like cameras and RADAR. However, software is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

: Hardware dominates the market, driven by essential components like cameras and RADAR. However, software is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Level of Autonomy : L2+ and L3 vehicles presently capture the majority share, attributed to advanced driver assistance systems. L4 vehicles are predicted to grow rapidly as they offer more autonomous capabilities.

: L2+ and L3 vehicles presently capture the majority share, attributed to advanced driver assistance systems. L4 vehicles are predicted to grow rapidly as they offer more autonomous capabilities. Propulsion Type : The ICE segment holds a major share due to traditional vehicles' prevalence. Meanwhile, the electric propulsion segment is gaining traction, backed by eco-friendly initiatives.

: The ICE segment holds a major share due to traditional vehicles' prevalence. Meanwhile, the electric propulsion segment is gaining traction, backed by eco-friendly initiatives. Sensor Type : The camera segment is currently leading. However, LiDAR is projected to witness substantial growth due to its role in creating 3D environmental maps.

: The camera segment is currently leading. However, LiDAR is projected to witness substantial growth due to its role in creating 3D environmental maps. Vehicle Type : Passenger vehicles currently dominate but the commercial segment is set to grow, transforming logistics and transportation sectors.

: Passenger vehicles currently dominate but the commercial segment is set to grow, transforming logistics and transportation sectors. Application Area : Obstacle detection is the leading segment, while navigation applications are expected to experience significant growth.

: Obstacle detection is the leading segment, while navigation applications are expected to experience significant growth. Sales Channel : OEMs lead the market currently, although the aftermarket segment is poised for faster growth due to retrofitting demand.

: OEMs lead the market currently, although the aftermarket segment is poised for faster growth due to retrofitting demand. Geographical Outlook: North America leads the market space, with significant developments in autonomous driving technologies.

Research Coverage

This comprehensive research report provides insights into market sizing, key segments, competitive landscapes, company profiles, megatrends, patent analyses, recent developments, and more.

Key Questions Answered

Current market engagement and leading companies?

Factors influencing market evolution?

Current and future market size and CAGR?

Market opportunities distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy

Obtain in-depth market analysis, understand competitive dynamics, and access valuable insights to leverage growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aptiv

Asahi Kasei

BorgWarner

Brigade Electronics

Continental

DENSO

Fujitsu

Gentex

HELLA

Ibeo Automotive Systems

LeddarTech

Lumentum Operations

Mitsubishi Electric

Nidec

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

PIXELPLUS

Robert Bosch

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne Geospatial

Valeo

Velodyne Lidar

ZF Friedrichshafen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk366m

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