Lumina Therapy Alliance Expands Silicon Valley Presence with Addition of Wise Mind Institute in Redwood City, CA

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance, the nation’s premier network of high-touch, in-person mental health practices, today announced that Wise Mind Institute, led by psychologist Dr. Wes Pederson, has joined its growing alliance. This marks Lumina’s third practice in the San Francisco Bay Area, significantly expanding access across Silicon Valley, including Redwood City and surrounding tech corridors.

Wise Mind Institute is widely recognized for its work with technology founders, senior executives, and law firm partners, offering a sophisticated blend of psychological treatment, executive coaching, and leadership consulting. The practice is primarily doctoral-level, with a strong emphasis on helping high-performing individuals and teams operate at their highest potential—both personally and professionally.

“Wise Mind Institute represents exactly the kind of practice Lumina is built around,” said Dr. Danny Selling, Founder of Lumina Therapy Alliance and Williamsburg Therapy Group. “They combine deep clinical expertise with real-world leadership consulting, particularly within the tech and legal sectors. Their presence in Redwood City strengthens our ability to serve Silicon Valley employers with meaningful, in-person care.”

At the core of Wise Mind Institute’s approach is a structured, results-driven model focused on clarifying purpose and vision, assessing leadership strengths and limitations, teaching proven skill sets, and tracking measurable progress. Their work is tailored to highly motivated individuals and organizations, where readiness for growth is a central driver of success.

“Our work starts upstream,” said Dr. Wes Pederson. “Challenges like burnout, poor retention, and low productivity are often symptoms of deeper breakdowns in leadership and organizational clarity. We help leaders build the internal and interpersonal infrastructure needed to create resilient, high-performing teams. Leadership isn’t just a title—it’s a skill set that can be developed.”

A White-Glove Model for Executive Mental Health

The addition of Wise Mind Institute further enhances Lumina’s white-glove, concierge mental health offering—a model specifically designed for executives, founders, and senior leaders operating under sustained pressure.

Unlike traditional EAPs or app-based platforms, Lumina provides direct, relationship-driven care through a curated network of elite, primarily doctoral-level clinicians, paired with concierge care coordination. Executives receive rapid access to care (often within 72 hours), personalized clinician matching, and ongoing support designed to integrate seamlessly into demanding schedules.

Lumina’s model emphasizes:

In-person engagement in thoughtfully designed offices, reinforcing privacy, presence, and depth of work

Continuity of care with a single, highly matched clinician, avoiding fragmented or transactional experiences

Discreet, high-touch coordination, ensuring seamless scheduling and minimal administrative burden

Integration of psychotherapy, psychiatry, and executive coaching, when clinically appropriate

National reach with local excellence, combining in-person access in major markets with telehealth coverage across PSYPACT-enabled states

This approach is built on a simple premise: leaders perform better when they are supported by real, trusted human relationships—not anonymous platforms.

Lumina’s concierge model is increasingly being adopted by top law firms, technology companies, and investment firms seeking a more effective and engaging alternative to traditional mental health benefits—particularly for senior leadership populations where stakes, visibility, and performance demands are highest.

Lumina Therapy Alliance continues to scale its national footprint by partnering with established, brick-and-mortar practices that share a commitment to clinical excellence, thoughtfully designed environments, and deep human connection—offering a compelling alternative to impersonal, app-based mental health platforms.

With this expansion, Lumina strengthens its ability to serve Silicon Valley’s most demanding sectors, delivering care designed for leaders, innovators, and organizations where performance and wellbeing are deeply intertwined.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is a national network of premier mental health practices dedicated to delivering high-quality, in-person psychotherapy and psychiatry services. Through its white-glove concierge model, Lumina provides executives and organizations with rapid access to elite clinicians, seamless care coordination, and deeply personalized, relationship-based treatment designed to drive both wellbeing and performance.

About Wise Mind Institute

Wise Mind Institute is a Redwood City, California–based psychology and leadership consulting practice led by Dr. Wes Pederson. The practice specializes in working with executives, founders, and high-performing teams, integrating psychological expertise with leadership development to drive personal and organizational growth.