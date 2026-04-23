BTCC Exchange Reports 136% Reserve Ratio in April 2026 and Reduces Futures Trading Fees for All Users





LODZ, Poland, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has published its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for April 2026 with a total reserve ratio of 136%. Alongside this month's transparency report, BTCC also announced an update to its futures trading fee structure to lower costs for all users.

April 2026 Proof of Reserves

The April 2026 PoR report confirms that all user assets remain fully backed and over-collateralized. BTCC publishes monthly PoR reports using Merkle tree verification, which allows users to confirm that their assets are held in full.

The April 2026 report shows reserve coverage across all major assets as follows:

BTC: 123%

ETH: 152%

XRP: 143%

USDT: 124%

USDC: 116%

ADA: 160%

The April 2026 total reserve ratio of 136% continues BTCC's track record of maintaining robust reserves since the exchange began publishing monthly PoR reports. Users can verify the full April 2026 PoR report directly on the BTCC website .

Reduced Futures Trading Fees

Effective April 20, 2026, BTCC has reduced its perpetual futures trading fee rates across all user tiers, from VIP0 to VIP7. The reduction applies to maker fees across all tiers, with taker fees also lowered for VIP2 and above.

At the base level, the maker fee has been lowered from 0.03% to 0.02%, while higher-volume traders see more significant reductions. VIP7 taker fees, for example, drop from 0.03% to 0.015%. At the top of the VIP structure, maker fees reach as low as 0.01%, among the most competitive rates available on any major exchange.

The adjustment reflects BTCC's ongoing commitment to reducing trading costs and improving the overall trading experience for its global user base. Full details of the revised fee schedule are available on the BTCC website .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6bec128-fbb9-4da7-8422-fe955f82c05f