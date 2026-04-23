NGS Kits Market Forecasted to Skyrocket from USD 1.1 Billion to USD 11.5 Billion by 2035: Hospitals and Clinics Expected to Capture 45% Share

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGS Kits Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next generation sequencing (NGS) kits market is poised for substantial growth, projected to rise from USD 1.1 billion in the current year to USD 11.5 billion by 2035.
Market analysis has been derived based on various criteria: nucleotide sequenced, end-user categories, and geographical segmentation. Key nucleotides include DNA and RNA, catering to different end-users such as academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, among others.
Growth and Trends
Since the advent of gene sequencing by Frederick Sanger in 1977, genomic data analysis has made significant strides, notably in precision medicine and diagnostics. The introduction of next generation sequencing (NGS) testing kits has revolutionized genome sequencing, dramatically lowering costs from approximately USD 3 billion for the Human Genome Project to current estimates of USD 1,000 per genome. This decrease is expected to approach USD 100 in the next decade, leading to a surge in global genome sequencing volumes.
Despite advancements, challenges remain in nucleotide library preparation, including high input sample requirements and low yield volumes. Current manual preparation processes are time-intensive and costly, prompting innovations in both the pharmaceutical industry and academia. NGS library preparation kits offer a solution, needing less input material and ensuring precise library generation with minimal errors. Presently, over 280 such kits are compatible with major sequencing platforms, and more than 3,200 patents have been filed, highlighting ongoing innovation.
Key Insights
Currently, around 60 players offer over 280 NGS library preparation kits, with significant expertise concentrated in the US. Providers are enhancing capabilities and product portfolios. Over 3,250 patents have been recently filed, emphasizing rapid technological advances. The market, anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR until 2035, offers vast opportunities across nucleotide types, end-users, and regions.
Key Segments
The DNA segment dominates the NGS kits market, anticipated to capture nearly 70% share, while the RNA segment grows at a higher CAGR of 5.1%. Hospitals and clinics will likely claim 45% of the end-user market share, followed by pharmaceutical companies at 30%. North America is expected to command 40% of the market share by 2035.
Research Coverage
- Comprehensive analysis of NGS kits market sizing and opportunities, focused on nucleotides, end-users, and key regions.
- Competitive landscape based on nucleotide sequenced, kit components, sample requirements, and sequencing platforms.
- Company competitiveness through factors like supplier power and product competitiveness.
- In-depth profiles of NGS library preparation kit providers.
- Patent analysis covering publication years, regions, focus areas, and industry leaders.
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain a comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections and competitive dynamics for strategic planning.
- Gain insights into market drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities to inform decision-making.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 10x Genomics
- 1st BASE
- Abcam
- ABclonal
- Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL)
- Active Motif
- Admera Health
- Agendia
- Agilent Technologies
- Agiomix
- AgriGenome Labs
- Almac Group
- Annoroad Gene Technology
- ANTISEL
- Applied Biological Materials (abm)
- Arizona Genomics Institute
- Auragen
- Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF)
- BD
- BGI Genomics
- BioChain
- BioDynami
- Biofidal
- Bio-Rad
- Biosearch Technologies (Acquired by LGC)
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham Young University
- Broad Institute
- CD Genomics
- CeGaT
- Cellecta
- CEN4GEN
- CENTOGENE
- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP)
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- City of Hope
- Claret Bioscience
- Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
- Columbia Genome Center
- Creative Biogene
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Dante Labs
- De Novo Genomics
- Devyser
- DiaCarta
- Diagenode (Acquired by Hologic)
- Diagnomics
- Diversigen
- DNA Genotek
- DNA Link
- DNAVision
- Durham University
- Earlham Institute
- Eclipse Bioinnovations
- Edinburgh Genomics
- Enzo Life Sciences
- Enzynomics
- EpiGentek
- Eurofins Genomics
- Fasteris
- Firalis
- Fluidigm
- Fulgent Genetics
- Full Genomes Corporation (FGC)
- Garvan Institute of Medical Research
- Genapsys
- Gencove
- Gene by Gene
- GeneFirst
- GENEWIZ
- Genome.One
- GenomeScan
- GenomeStream
- Genomics Personalized Health
- Genomix4Life
- Genosity
- Genotypic Technology
- GenScript
- Genuity Science (Previously known as WuXi NextCODE)
- GenXPro
- Guardant Health
- Harvard College
- HistoGenetics
- Icahn Institute for Data Science and Genomic Technology 85. Integrated DNA Technologies
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Illumina
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- Intact Genomics
- Johns Hopkins University
- Leland Stanford Junior University
- Lexogen
- LGC
- Loop Genomics
- Lucigen (Acquired by LGC)
- Macrogen
- MagBio Genomics
- Maryland Genomics
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Massey University
- Mass General Brigham (Previously known as Partners HealthCare)
- Max Planck Institute
- McGill University
- Molecular Cloning Laboratories (MCLAB)
- MedGenome
- Merck
- MGI
- Microsynth
- MNG Laboratories (Acquired by LabCorp)
- MOgene
- myGenomics
- Natera
- National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)
- National Instrumentation Center for Environmental Management
- New England Biolabs (NEB)
- New York Genome Center (NYGC)
- NimaGen
- Norgen Biotek
- Novogene
- Nucleome Informatics
- OGT
- Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF)
- Omega Bioservices
- Otogenetics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)
- PerkinElmer
- Phalanx Biotech
- Psomagen
- Q2 Solutions
- QIAGEN
- Quantabio
- Quick Biology
- Rapid Genomics
- RealSeq Biosciences
- REPROCELL
- Roche
- RTL Genomics
- SeqLL
- SeqMatic
- Shanghai Oe Biotech
- Source BioScience
- Stanford University
- StarSEQ
- Swift Biosciences (Acquired by IDT)
- System Biosciences (SBI)
- Takara Bio
- Tecan
- Tempus
- Texas A&M AgriLife
- The Sequencing Center
- Theragen Etex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- The University of Edinburgh
- TIANGEN Biotech
- TransGen Biotech
- TriLink BioTechnologies
- Twist Bioscience
- UCLA Health
- University of California
- University of Delaware
- University of Leeds
- University of Liverpool
- University of Maryland
- University of Minnesota
- University of Oxford
- University of Texas
- University of Washington
- University of Wisconsin
- University of Zurich
- UNSW Sydney
- Uppsala University
- Vazyme Biotech
- Veritas
- Verogen
- Waksman Institute of Microbiology (Rutgers University)
- Washington State University
- Washington University
- Wuhan Fraser Gene Information
- Xcelris Genomics
- Yaazh Xenomics
- Yale School of Medicine
- YouSeq
- Zymo Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u41dmh
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