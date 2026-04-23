NGS Kits Market Forecasted to Skyrocket from USD 1.1 Billion to USD 11.5 Billion by 2035: Hospitals and Clinics Expected to Capture 45% Share

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGS Kits Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next generation sequencing (NGS) kits market is poised for substantial growth, projected to rise from USD 1.1 billion in the current year to USD 11.5 billion by 2035.

Market analysis has been derived based on various criteria: nucleotide sequenced, end-user categories, and geographical segmentation. Key nucleotides include DNA and RNA, catering to different end-users such as academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, among others.

Growth and Trends

Since the advent of gene sequencing by Frederick Sanger in 1977, genomic data analysis has made significant strides, notably in precision medicine and diagnostics. The introduction of next generation sequencing (NGS) testing kits has revolutionized genome sequencing, dramatically lowering costs from approximately USD 3 billion for the Human Genome Project to current estimates of USD 1,000 per genome. This decrease is expected to approach USD 100 in the next decade, leading to a surge in global genome sequencing volumes.

Despite advancements, challenges remain in nucleotide library preparation, including high input sample requirements and low yield volumes. Current manual preparation processes are time-intensive and costly, prompting innovations in both the pharmaceutical industry and academia. NGS library preparation kits offer a solution, needing less input material and ensuring precise library generation with minimal errors. Presently, over 280 such kits are compatible with major sequencing platforms, and more than 3,200 patents have been filed, highlighting ongoing innovation.

Key Insights

Currently, around 60 players offer over 280 NGS library preparation kits, with significant expertise concentrated in the US. Providers are enhancing capabilities and product portfolios. Over 3,250 patents have been recently filed, emphasizing rapid technological advances. The market, anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR until 2035, offers vast opportunities across nucleotide types, end-users, and regions.

Key Segments

The DNA segment dominates the NGS kits market, anticipated to capture nearly 70% share, while the RNA segment grows at a higher CAGR of 5.1%. Hospitals and clinics will likely claim 45% of the end-user market share, followed by pharmaceutical companies at 30%. North America is expected to command 40% of the market share by 2035.

Research Coverage

Comprehensive analysis of NGS kits market sizing and opportunities, focused on nucleotides, end-users, and key regions.

Competitive landscape based on nucleotide sequenced, kit components, sample requirements, and sequencing platforms.

Company competitiveness through factors like supplier power and product competitiveness.

In-depth profiles of NGS library preparation kit providers.

Patent analysis covering publication years, regions, focus areas, and industry leaders.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain a comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections and competitive dynamics for strategic planning.

Gain insights into market drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities to inform decision-making.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

10x Genomics

1st BASE

Abcam

ABclonal

Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL)

Active Motif

Admera Health

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Agiomix

AgriGenome Labs

Almac Group

Annoroad Gene Technology

ANTISEL

Applied Biological Materials (abm)

Arizona Genomics Institute

Auragen

Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF)

BD

BGI Genomics

BioChain

BioDynami

Biofidal

Bio-Rad

Biosearch Technologies (Acquired by LGC)

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brigham Young University

Broad Institute

CD Genomics

CeGaT

Cellecta

CEN4GEN

CENTOGENE

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

City of Hope

Claret Bioscience

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Columbia Genome Center

Creative Biogene

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dante Labs

De Novo Genomics

Devyser

DiaCarta

Diagenode (Acquired by Hologic)

Diagnomics

Diversigen

DNA Genotek

DNA Link

DNAVision

Durham University

Earlham Institute

Eclipse Bioinnovations

Edinburgh Genomics

Enzo Life Sciences

Enzynomics

EpiGentek

Eurofins Genomics

Fasteris

Firalis

Fluidigm

Fulgent Genetics

Full Genomes Corporation (FGC)

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Genapsys

Gencove

Gene by Gene

GeneFirst

GENEWIZ

Genome.One

GenomeScan

GenomeStream

Genomics Personalized Health

Genomix4Life

Genosity

Genotypic Technology

GenScript

Genuity Science (Previously known as WuXi NextCODE)

GenXPro

Guardant Health

Harvard College

HistoGenetics

Icahn Institute for Data Science and Genomic Technology 85. Integrated DNA Technologies

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illumina

Immatics Biotechnologies

Intact Genomics

Johns Hopkins University

Leland Stanford Junior University

Lexogen

LGC

Loop Genomics

Lucigen (Acquired by LGC)

Macrogen

MagBio Genomics

Maryland Genomics

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massey University

Mass General Brigham (Previously known as Partners HealthCare)

Max Planck Institute

McGill University

Molecular Cloning Laboratories (MCLAB)

MedGenome

Merck

MGI

Microsynth

MNG Laboratories (Acquired by LabCorp)

MOgene

myGenomics

Natera

National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)

National Instrumentation Center for Environmental Management

New England Biolabs (NEB)

New York Genome Center (NYGC)

NimaGen

Norgen Biotek

Novogene

Nucleome Informatics

OGT

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF)

Omega Bioservices

Otogenetics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

PerkinElmer

Phalanx Biotech

Psomagen

Q2 Solutions

QIAGEN

Quantabio

Quick Biology

Rapid Genomics

RealSeq Biosciences

REPROCELL

Roche

RTL Genomics

SeqLL

SeqMatic

Shanghai Oe Biotech

Source BioScience

Stanford University

StarSEQ

Swift Biosciences (Acquired by IDT)

System Biosciences (SBI)

Takara Bio

Tecan

Tempus

Texas A&M AgriLife

The Sequencing Center

Theragen Etex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The University of Edinburgh

TIANGEN Biotech

TransGen Biotech

TriLink BioTechnologies

Twist Bioscience

UCLA Health

University of California

University of Delaware

University of Leeds

University of Liverpool

University of Maryland

University of Minnesota

University of Oxford

University of Texas

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

University of Zurich

UNSW Sydney

Uppsala University

Vazyme Biotech

Veritas

Verogen

Waksman Institute of Microbiology (Rutgers University)

Washington State University

Washington University

Wuhan Fraser Gene Information

Xcelris Genomics

Yaazh Xenomics

Yale School of Medicine

YouSeq

Zymo Research

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