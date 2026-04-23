NFTs in Metaverse Market to Witness 26.1% CAGR, Reaching $10.31 Billion by 2030 - Digital Art & Collectibles Driving Exponential Growth

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NFTs in Metaverse Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides data on market size, trends, and opportunities, emphasizing the strategic advancements and innovations driving the NFT and metaverse sectors forward.

The market for NFTs in the metaverse has experienced substantial growth, with projections indicating continued expansion. In 2025, the market is anticipated to be worth $3.23 billion, growing to $4.07 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 25.9%. This surge is attributed to the rise of blockchain platforms, early NFT art adoption, and the expansion of digital collectibles and virtual world platforms.

The market size is expected to reach $10.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1%. Factors driving this growth include immersive virtual economies, expanded brand presence in the metaverse, and broader Web3 adoption. Key trends include marketplaces for digital assets, NFT-based virtual real estate, and interoperable virtual asset standards.

The escalating interest in digital art and collectibles is a significant driver in the growth of NFTs in the metaverse. In December 2024, it was reported that sales in this domain hit approximately $8.83 billion, reflecting a 1.1% increase from the previous year. NFTs support the trend by ensuring verified ownership, authenticity, and scarcity, allowing collectors seamless engagement across virtual ecosystems.

Leading companies are innovating to meet rising demand for digital ownership and decentralized economies in Web3 environments. For instance, Yuga Labs launched the Otherside metaverse in partnership with Amazon Gaming, featuring NFT-based avatars and digital assets. This platform enables blockchain-powered trading capabilities and decentralized digital economy participation.

A notable merger in this sector occurred in June 2023, when Tokens.com Corp. acquired Metaverse Group, aiming to enhance strategic synergies across its metaverse, NFT, and gaming divisions. This acquisition underscores a trend towards consolidation within the market, enhancing operational efficiency and brand offerings.

Prominent players in the NFTs in metaverse market include Meta Platforms Inc., Roblox Corporation, Epic Games Inc., Uplandme Inc., and Animoca Brands Limited, among others.

Markets Covered: Components include Platform and Services, with technologies like Blockchain and Standardization driving applications in Gaming, Virtual Real Estate, Digital Art, Social Media, and more. Key end-users include Individuals and Enterprises.

Subsegments:

Platform: Marketplace, Creation and Minting, Wallet Integration, Verification, and Royalty Management.

Services: Consulting, Development, Marketing, Legal, and Asset Management.

Key Companies: Meta Platforms Inc., Roblox Corporation, Epic Games Inc., among others.

Geographies Covered: Includes major economies such as the USA, China, Germany, and expanding regions like Southeast Asia.

Data Insights: Provides market size ratios, GDP relations, and per capita expenditure insights, with sourcing and data referenced via end notes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this NFTS in Metaverse market report include:

Meta Platforms Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Epic Games Inc.

Uplandme Inc.

Animoca Brands Limited

Immutable Pty Ltd

Illuvium Labs

Highstreet

Decentraland

Ready Player Me

Sky Mavis

Spatial Systems Inc.

Star Atlas

Yuga Labs LLC

Somnium Space Ltd

Bloktopia

Oncyber Inc.

Nifty Gateway Studio

Thirdweb Inc.

Enjin Pte Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5fk2t

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