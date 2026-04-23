StoneX Partners with Expana to Offer First of New Suite of OTC Dairy Derivatives

LONDON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Financial Europe GmbH ("SFEG"), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX), today announced the launch of Fat Filled Milk Powder (FFMP), the first contract from a new OTC dairy derivatives suite developed in partnership with global agri-food intelligence platform, Expana, underpinned by their IOSCO Assured EU dairy benchmark prices.

The global dairy industry operates on volatile, interconnected commodity pricing which can shift sharply without warning. For many dairy products, participants have had no direct way to hedge their exposure. Historically, risk was absorbed, managed around, or passed down the chain.

The StoneX–Expana partnership expands the range of tools available to clients for managing dairy price volatility. The first contract is now tradeable, with coverage set to expand across additional dairy products over time.

StoneX customers can access the contracts within their existing trading workflow and can also use StoneX Plus to view and analyse historical FFMP prices and other selected Expana Dairy Benchmarks.

Liam Fenton, Global Head of Dairy & Food Group at StoneX, said:

“This announcement marks a strong foundation for our partnership with Expana, and with additional products already in development, this is just the beginning of a broader collaboration. The introduction of this new suite of OTC dairy derivatives responds directly to our clients' needs of having direct insights to their risk profiles in an increasingly volatile market.”

Marcel Goldenberg, Co-Chief Market Reporting Officer at Expana, commented:

"This product delivers a price for FFMP that every participant in the market can trust, regardless of which side of the trade they are on and delivers arbitrage opportunities against Skimmed Milk Powder and Vegetable Oils that were previously not available."

About Expana:

Expana is the world’s leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and global information provider. In markets defined by volatility, opacity and risk, Expana equips organizations with exceptional data to drive better decisions. By uniting frequently updated pricing data, forecasts, cost modeling and expert analysis, Expana transforms market data into boardroom-ready intelligence. The result: optimal choices contributing to reduced risk, savings in COGS, stronger supply resilience, confident growth. For more information on Expana, please visit www.expanamarkets.com.

About StoneX:

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve over 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Business inquiries:

John Lancaster

Head of EMEA Dairy & Food Consulting, StoneX Financial Europe GmbH-Dublin

john.lancaster@stonex.com

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

+1 (646) 984-1967

SNEX-G