Biologics Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Worth $101.8 Billion by 2030, Witnessing 8.8% CAGR

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biologics active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating further expansion. As reported, the market size increased from $66.82 billion in 2025 to $72.57 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This burgeoning growth is largely attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, the expanding development pipelines of monoclonal antibodies, and the growth of recombinant protein therapeutics. Furthermore, substantial investments in biologics manufacturing infrastructure and increased outsourcing to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) have fueled market growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $101.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. Several factors are anticipated to contribute to this robust growth, including advancements in cell and gene therapies, heightened demand for personalized biologic medicines, and the expansion of commercial-scale biologics production. Additional driving forces include the emphasis on process scalability and consistency, along with regulatory focus on API quality and traceability. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period include the adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems, demand for high-purity APIs, and a focus on cold chain integrity and advanced purification technologies.

The surge in personalized medicine is a significant driver of the biologics API market growth. Personalized medicine tailors disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment strategies to an individual's genetic profile, which improves clinical outcomes and minimizes adverse drug reactions. Reports indicate that in February 2024, 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases had been FDA-approved, up from six approvals in 2022. This increasing demand bolsters the need for precise, patient-specific biologic compounds, thus driving higher demand for high-quality biologic APIs.

In terms of industry dynamics, companies are enhancing drug efficacy and accessibility through the development of advanced solutions, such as biosimilar development platforms. For instance, Enzene Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, launched its biosimilar version of adalimumab in March 2023. This cost-effective solution provides a comparable clinical performance to the originator product, utilizing advanced bioprocessing and analytical techniques to meet regulatory standards and maintain batch quality.

On the mergers and acquisitions front, HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis SA acquired Cerbios-Pharma SA in March 2025, expanding its CDMO capabilities to include biologics and hybrid drug substances. This acquisition supports the end-to-end development and manufacturing of complex APIs, such as recombinant proteins and antibody-drug conjugates, strengthening their market presence.

The market is characterized by major players including F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc, Danaher Corporation, among others.

Reasons to Purchase

This report covers essential aspects such as market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, total addressable market, and attractiveness scoring.

Access an extensive global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

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Understand end-user needs through comprehensive analysis.

Benchmark against competitors using data on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market and measure market potential with attractiveness scores.

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Report Scope:

Types of Modality: Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Enzymes, Other Biologics.

Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Enzymes, Other Biologics. Scale of Operation: Preclinical or Clinical Scale, Commercial Scale.

Preclinical or Clinical Scale, Commercial Scale. Service: Upstream Processing, Downstream Purification, Formulation and Fill-Finish Services, Analytical Testing and Quality Control.

Upstream Processing, Downstream Purification, Formulation and Fill-Finish Services, Analytical Testing and Quality Control. End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Format: Market ratios, growth comparisons, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $72.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Biologics Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market report include:

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi SA

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GSK plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AGC Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Novo Holdings AS

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Inc.

Curia Global Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

Syngene International Limited

Hepalink USA Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpdrio

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