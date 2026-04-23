Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Projected to Hit $2.9 Billion by 2032 - PPS Compounds Dominate, Driving Automotive and Aerospace Demand

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is forecasted for robust growth, increasing from US$1.75 billion in 2025 to 280 thousand metric tons and US$2.9 billion by 2032. This reflects compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 6.8% in volume and 7.7% in value. The enhanced market value over volume stems from growing adoption of high-performance PPS grades and their applications across advanced manufacturing sectors. While PPS compounds lead the market because of their widespread application in structural and electrical components, PPS fiber is gaining prominence in high-temperature filtration systems.

Advancements in sectors like electrified transportation and advanced electronics escalate the demand for materials like PPS, which withstand harsh thermal and chemical conditions. Manufacturing sectors are increasingly preferring lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant materials, positioning PPS at the forefront of next-generation engineering solutions worldwide. Meanwhile, stringent environmental regulations spur demand for high-performance filtration materials in power generation and industrial operations.

Iran War Impact

The escalation of geopolitical tensions with Iran introduces uncertainties, particularly concerning petrochemical supply chains, which are critical to PPS production. Fluctuations in energy prices and aromatic chemical production may affect PPS economics. Our research team vigilantly monitors developments in the oil markets, petrochemical trade patterns, and producer activity to assess potential impacts on the PPS supply chain and pricing landscape.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates with 71.1% of global demand by 2025, anticipated to reach 210 thousand metric tons by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is driven by the use of PPS fiber in high-temperature filters for coal-fired plants in China and India, where emission regulations are strict, and coal-fired power stations remain significant. North America is the second-largest market with 15% of global consumption by 2025, supported by steady demand in automotive and aerospace sectors for heat-resistant PPS components.

Market Analysis by Product Type

PPS Compounds, making up 87.9% of demand in 2025, are set to expand at a 7% CAGR through 2032. This is due to their extensive application in automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors in Western markets. PPS Fiber will account for 9.8% of global consumption by 2025, primarily due to high-temperature filtration demand. Meanwhile, other PPS forms such as films, sheets, and coatings remain niche but significant applications.

Market Analysis by End-use Application

Mechanical/Industrial applications lead the market, predicted to expand to US$1.4 billion by 2032 with a 10.1% CAGR. This growth is driven by PPS fiber in filtration bags used in coal-fired power facilities in Asia-Pacific. Automotive applications account for 36.7% of consumption, with strong market support for PPS components in the Western automotive sector. Electrical and Electronics maintain a substantial volume share at 22.8% in 2025.

Report Scope

This report examines the PPS market by product type and end-use from 2022 to 2032, with specific forecasts from 2025-2032. It includes profiles of major industry players alongside corporate, product, and technological trends to provide a comprehensive overview of the polyphenylene sulfide industry.

Key Metrics:

Historical Period: 2022-2025

2022-2025 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$

Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 15+ Celanese Corporation (FORTRON) Chengdu Letian Plastics Co., Ltd. DIC Corporation Dunhuang Western Region Special New Material Co. Ltd. HDC Polyall Co., Ltd. Ito Tech Co. Ltd. Kureha Copration Syensqo SA Toray Industries, Inc. Tosoh Co. Ltd. Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd. and more...

15+

Market Segmentation:

Geographic Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World Product Types: PPS Compounds, PPS Fiber, Other PPS forms

PPS Compounds, PPS Fiber, Other PPS forms End-use Applications: Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical/Industrial, Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqrxz0

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