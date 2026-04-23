Aqua-Tots Opens West Omaha Location as Summer Swim Season Nears

Omaha, NE, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, a global leader in year-round swim instruction, has opened its newest location in West Omaha, bringing its proven curriculum and life-saving approach to water safety to more families across the community.

With more than 180 locations worldwide and millions of children taught, Aqua-Tots is known for its child-focused curriculum designed to help young swimmers build confidence and essential safety skills. The new West Omaha school expands that reach at a critical time, as families head into the summer season and National Water Safety Month approaches in May.

As more families spend time around backyard pools, lakes and other water environments during the warmer months, the need for early and consistent swim education becomes increasingly important. The West Omaha school provides a dedicated, year-round space where children can safely learn foundational swim skills while building confidence in and around the water.

The opening also marks a meaningful milestone for the company. Thirty-five years after Aqua-Tots was founded in April 1991, founders’ sons Luke Sciarro and Spencer Preston are opening their first swim school together, continuing a family legacy centered on one mission: saving lives through swim lessons.

“Aqua-Tots has always been part of my life,” said Sciarro. “I learned to swim from my dad, and I’ve always known I wanted to continue building something that helps families and keeps kids safe. Opening this school in West Omaha is incredibly meaningful for all of us.”

Preston shared a similar path, having grown up in the program and worked through multiple roles within the company before becoming an owner.

“I was raised in Aqua-Tots,” Preston said. “From learning to swim at the first location in Mesa to working in every role within the school, this opportunity represents years of preparation. We’re proud to bring that experience to West Omaha families and to serve this community with the same level of care and consistency.”

The West Omaha school is owned and operated by Sciarro, Preston, and their partners Mady Preston and Daniella Hernandez. Together, the ownership team brings years of hands-on experience within Aqua-Tots, from teaching lessons to managing daily operations.

Aqua-Tots West Omaha serves children ages four months to 12 years, with 30-minute lessons tailored to each developmental stage. Small class sizes of one, two or four students allow for individualized instruction and steady progress. The school also offers adaptive swim lessons, supporting children with varying abilities and ensuring more families have access to water safety education.

The 4,788-square-foot facility was designed for year-round instruction and family comfort. It features a 1,250-square-foot pool divided into 12 swim zones, along with private changing rooms and a glass viewing area where parents can watch lessons.

Aqua-Tots West Omaha is located at 17602 Wright St., near 180th Street and West Center Road. Lessons are available throughout the week, offering flexible scheduling options for families.

Families are invited to tour the new facility, meet the team and learn more about available programs. Enrollment is now open and can be completed in person, online or by phone.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots West Omaha or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/west-omaha/, email westomahainfo@aqua-tots.com or call 402-252-5872. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots West Omaha’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachments