Denny’s Launches Nationwide Fundraising Campaign for Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s has launched its Cookies for Kids’ Cancer (CFKC) annual fundraising campaign, continuing its 17-year commitment to helping advance research for safer, more effective pediatric cancer treatments. Now through June 23, guests at participating U.S. Denny’s locations can support the cause through a nationwide in-restaurant fundraising campaign.

Throughout the campaign, a portion of every Denny’s Kids Menu items sold in the U.S. will be donated to Cookies for Kids’ Cancer. Guests will also have the option to contribute through round up opportunities at checkout. Guests who donate $3, $5, $10 or more will receive a coupon book featuring exclusive deals, including a free stack of pancakes and buy one get one soft drinks.

“For Denny’s, this partnership reflects what can happen when a brand, its franchisees and its guests come together around something that truly matters,” said Chris Bode, President & CEO, Denny’s. “This partnership is deeply personal to me. My family has experienced the heartbreak of pediatric cancer, which is why the mission of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer means so much. I am proud that Denny’s – together with our franchisees, restaurant teams and guests – continues to help turn everyday generosity into real support for children and families who need more hope.”

Founded by Gretchen and Larry Witt after their son Liam was diagnosed with childhood cancer, Cookies for Kids’ Cancer was born from a simple but urgent truth: children need better treatment options, and pediatric cancer research remains underfunded. What began with a 96,000 cookie bake-a-thon grew into a national nonprofit focused on funding safer, more effective treatments for children.

Cookies for Kids’ Cancer is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising funds to support innovative research for pediatric cancer, the leading disease-related cause of death among children in the United States. The organization is known for its nimble, grassroots approach, working quickly to get funding into the hands of researchers who need it most.

Denny’s learned about Cookies for Kids’ Cancer through Glenn and Tina Beattie, franchisees whose commitment to the cause inspired the brand’s engagement and national support across the system. In 2023, Denny’s recognized the Beatties with its inaugural Philanthropy Award.

“For 17 years, Denny’s has stood with us, raising $2.5 million to fund new, improved and less toxic treatments,” said Gretchen Holt Witt, Co-Founder of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer. “Every child facing cancer deserves better treatments and more hope. Denny’s longstanding support has helped turn simple acts of generosity into critical funding for pediatric cancer research.”

“At Denny’s, we believe even ordinary moments can carry meaning. Through this partnership, guests have an opportunity to do more than enjoy a meal – they have an opportunity to help bring hope to children and families who need it most,” said Bode.

Guests looking to support Cookies for Kids’ Cancer can head to their local Denny’s, as every visit helps. To learn more about Denny’s commitments or to find a nearby restaurant, visit Denny’s website.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people.

Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 31, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,438 global restaurants, 1,376 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 164 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

About Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

Cookies for Kids’ Cancer is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer—the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S. Inspired by the belief that everyone can make a difference, the organization mobilizes individuals, businesses, and communities to raise critical funding through grassroots events like bake sales, fitness challenges, and corporate campaigns.

Since its founding, Cookies for Kids’ Cancer has granted more than $25 million, supporting over 155 cutting-edge research projects and contributing to 60 new treatment options. Backed by a global network of 18,000+ passionate supporters, every dollar donated is tax-deductible and fuels hope for children fighting cancer.

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05c58984-e112-4fd3-948d-e24082ccf979