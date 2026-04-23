Texas new home market shows spring surge as pending sales forecast a healthy 2026

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales declined in March as the statewide average of new home sales fell to 5,167, down from 5,294 in February, according to the latest HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report.

At the same time, pending sales surged across all major markets, signaling a meaningful increase in buyer activity as the spring market begins to take shape.

“Pending sales are the star of the moment,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com and the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent. “Builders are seeing signs of a year that could be better than 2022 and 2023.”

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report exclusively uses data provided to the local Multiple Listing Services, the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information, from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month moving averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

The latest March data shows a market where buyer demand is strengthening, but that momentum has yet to translate into closed sales. Homes are also taking longer to sell, while pricing trends vary by market.

New home sales across Texas declined in March to 5,167, down from 5,294 in February. Houston continued to lead the state with 1,767 sales, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth with 1,724. San Antonio recorded 922 sales, while Austin posted 753.

Days on Market increased again in March, rising statewide to 123.90 days from 119.04 days in February. The continued rise in selling time reflects slower absorption rates across Texas markets, even as buyer interest appears to be strengthening.

Average new home prices across Texas declined slightly in March, falling to $419,088 from $422,038 in February.

Pending sales rose sharply in March to 6,586 from 5,787 in February, marking the strongest demand signal so far this year. The increase suggests buyers are returning to the market as the spring season begins, even as broader economic uncertainty remains.

Texas new home inventory declined slightly in March to 35,137 active listings from 35,169 in February. Despite the monthly decrease, inventory levels remain elevated compared to prior periods.

HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index typically are issued before the monthly U.S. Commerce Department’s New Residential Sales Report. However, that report is currently on hold, last released on September 24, 2025. See this link for more information - https://www.census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html.

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET: Selling times continue to rise

Days on Market increased again in March, rising statewide to 123.90 days, up from 119.04 days in February, reflecting slower absorption across Texas markets.

Austin recorded a high increase, climbing to 117.68 days from 115.77 days the prior month. Houston also saw a notable rise, reaching 107.90 days compared to 103.56 days in February. Dallas-Fort Worth posted the largest jump among major markets, increasing to 149.48 days from 142.13 days. San Antonio continued to trend higher as well, rising to 112.51 days from 109.92 days. (Chart: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

NEW HOME SALES: Sales decline as spring activity builds

New home sales across Texas declined in March to 5,167 versus 5,294 in February, reflecting a slowdown in closed transactions even as buyer activity begins to strengthen.

Houston led all major markets with 1,767 sales, down from 1,892 in February, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 1,724 versus 1,757. Austin recorded 753 sales, declining from 779, while San Antonio was the anomaly as it posted 922 new home sales, an increase from 866. (Chart: Texas New Home Sales)

NEW HOME PRICES: Pricing trends vary by market

Average new home prices across Texas declined slightly in March, falling to $419,088 from $422,038 in February, reflecting softening conditions in some markets.

Austin posted a noticeable decline to $468,298 from $479,155 the prior month along. San Antonio declined to $337,522 from $345,399. Dallas-Fort Worth remained flat at $458,441 versus $458,774, while Houston stood out as the only major market with continued price growth, rising to $403,194 from $401,466. (Chart: Texas New Home Prices)

PENDING SALES: Contract activity surges

Pending sales rose sharply in March, increasing statewide to 6,586, up from 5,787 in February, marking the strongest demand signal so far this year.

Dallas-Fort Worth led the surge, climbing to 2,588 pending sales from 2,303 the previous month. Houston followed with a significant increase to 1,796 from 1,556, while Austin rose to 1,176 from 1,039. San Antonio also recorded gains, increasing to 1,026 from 889, reflecting a broad-based uptick in contract activity. (Chart: Texas Pending New Home Sales)

ACTIVE LISTINGS: Inventory edges lower but remains elevated

Texas new home inventory declined slightly in March, falling to 35,137 active listings, down from 35,169 in February.

Houston continued to hold the largest share of inventory with 15,706 homes, down from 15,797 the previous month, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth with 8,141 versus 8,209 in February. Austin posted 5,781 active listings, up slightly from 5,760. San Antonio also recorded a modest increase to 5,510 from 5,404. (Chart: Texas Active Listings)

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO: Homes continue to sell near asking price

Texas new homes continued to sell close to asking price in March, with the average sales-to-list price ratio at 96.69% versus 96.63% in February.

Austin posted a ratio of 97.71% compared to 97.59% the previous month, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 97.36% versus 97.17%. San Antonio recorded 97.90% compared to 97.65% in February, while Houston reported 95.02% versus 95.26%. (Chart: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under construction. (Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages)

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only individual real estate agent to reach nearly $4 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year ($3.93 billion in 2024), the first agent to exceed $3 billion (2022), the first to exceed $2 billion (2018–2020), and the first to exceed $1 billion (2015–2017). An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com | Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at ben@homesusa.com.

REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Image: Ben Caballero

https://bit.ly/ben-caballero-photo

Individual Chart images:

Chart: Days on Market – Thru March 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/DOM-Chart.png

Chart: New Home Sales – Thru March 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/New-Home-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: Sales Prices – Thru March 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Home-Prices-Chart.png

Chart: Pending New Home Sales – Thru March 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Pending-Sales-Chart.png

Chart: Active Listings – Thru March 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Active-Listings-Chart.png

Chart: Sales-to-List-Price Ratio – Thru March 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Sales-Price-Ratio-Chart.png

Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages – Thru March 2026: https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/12MonthChart-DataOnly.png