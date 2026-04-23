Linda Henry Joins iManage as Vice President of Customer Success

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Linda Henry has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success, bringing extensive experience leading customer success organizations across SaaS businesses. In this role, Henry will lead iManage’s global Customer Success organization as the company continues to evolve as a multi-product SaaS platform and sharpen its focus on customer adoption, value realization, retention, and growth.

Henry joins iManage at a time of continued growth and product expansion. She will focus on helping the company build a more proactive, value-driven customer success model, with an emphasis on stronger cross-functional alignment, operational consistency, and the incorporation of AI capabilities into how the team supports customers. Her remit includes leading a global Customer Success organization of 50 team members, refining operating models and tiering strategies, and strengthening collaboration across Sales, Support, Marketing, Product, and the broader go-to-market organization.

“Linda brings the leadership experience, customer-first mindset, and operational discipline needed to help drive our next phase of growth,” said James Priz, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at iManage. “She understands what it takes to build and scale modern customer success organizations, and her experience will be instrumental as we continue helping customers realize greater value from the iManage platform.”

Before joining iManage, Henry built her career across leading technology companies, including Salesforce, Google, AWS, and Microsoft, gaining deep experience in scaling customer-focused teams and supporting growth across complex global businesses. Her background aligns closely with iManage’s focus on evolving Customer Success into a more proactive, strategic function that strengthens adoption, retention, and long-term customer value.

“I joined iManage because it has the right combination of market leadership, growth opportunity, and commitment to innovation,” said Linda Henry, Vice President of Customer Success at iManage. “I’m excited to help evolve the customer success organization in ways that deepen customer value, strengthen long-term partnerships, and support the company’s next phase of growth.”

As Vice President of Customer Success, Henry will help further position Customer Success as a revenue-impacting organization at iManage, with a focus on scalable customer engagement, measurable adoption outcomes, and stronger alignment between customer value and long-term business growth.

Henry is based in Chicago and reports to James Priz.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com