MoneyFlare Introduces a Powerful AI Trading App for Faster, Smarter Automated Investing

New York, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare today introduced its new AI trading app, built for users who want faster, smarter automated investing without the usual friction of complicated setup, constant monitoring, or scattered tools. As more retail investing shifts toward app-based experiences, MoneyFlare is positioning its platform around a simple idea: advanced automation should feel direct, practical, and easy to use.





How to Start With MoneyFlare’s AI Trading App

Getting started with the MoneyFlare AI trading app is designed to be simple:

Get started in minutes

New users who register will receive $10 in real earnings and $50 in trial credit for free! Choose an AI trading plan

Users select a plan that fits their goals, while the platform supports automated strategy execution. Monitor daily results

The system is designed to operate automatically, allowing users to track trading results and account updates in real time.

MoneyFlare says that behind the app experience is an AI-driven process that combines market analysis, strategy execution, and risk management in one streamlined workflow. On its “How It Works” page, the company says the platform supports automated processes with minimal setup, while also noting that performance may vary depending on market conditions and user decisions, and results are not guaranteed.

The launch comes at a moment when the global investment-app market is becoming more important, but also more sensitive to trust and credibility. Reports have shown that about 600 financial services apps had already been assigned the verified label, as regulators and platforms responded to a rise in online financial fraud spread through apps and social media.

That development matters because it reflects a much broader shift in digital investing. The digital trading and social media are reshaping retail financial markets and said its Roadmap to Retail Investor Online Safety is meant to protect investors from fraud, excessive risk, and misinformation.

In other words, investors are no longer judging an AI trading app only by whether it looks modern or sounds intelligent. They are paying closer attention to whether it reduces friction, explains the process clearly, and presents automation in a way that feels usable rather than exaggerated. That is part of why the app layer now matters so much: for many users, the app is the product.

The broader retail-investing landscape is also expanding beyond its old boundaries. It was reported in March that Robinhood debuted a $658.4 million venture fund on the New York Stock Exchange, offering retail investors access to high-profile private technology companies that had long been largely unavailable to them. That move suggests that app-based investing is no longer just about buying listed stocks more conveniently. It is increasingly about giving retail users simpler access to more products, more strategies, and more automated experiences from a single interface.

MoneyFlare appears to be targeting that same shift from a different angle. Rather than emphasizing complex manual strategy building, the company highlights a fully managed service model, simplified onboarding, and continuous monitoring through an app-centered experience. On its website, MoneyFlare says no trading experience or complex setup is required, and that users can start with minimal manual effort while the system supports automated strategy execution and trade management.

That positioning is especially relevant in a market where regulators are focusing more attention on fraud, cyber-enabled risks, and the use of generative AI in financial services. FINRA’s 2026 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report says it includes new and updated content on cyber-enabled fraud, senior investors, and trends in generative artificial intelligence, reflecting the growing importance of risk controls as financial products become more digital and more AI-linked.

For MoneyFlare, the message is clear: the next generation of automated investing will not win on complexity. It will win on speed, usability, and trust. With its new AI trading app, the company is inviting users to register and explore a simpler path to faster, smarter automated investing in 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.