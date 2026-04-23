The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders receives authorization to administer FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy; begins treating first community oncology patient in Maryland-area clinic

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, today announced it has launched a new program to deliver chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to patients in the Maryland area, including Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.





The oncologist-led program significantly expands patient access to CAR T-cell therapy, a groundbreaking immunotherapy that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The treatment modifies a patient’s own T cells to identify and destroy cancer cells and is primarily used for certain blood cancers, including lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma.

Ralph Boccia, MD, FACP, Board-certified oncologist and hematologist at CCBD and medical director of CCBD and research for AON, is leading the program. A nationally recognized leader in clinical research, Dr. Boccia completed transplant training at UCLA and established the first FACT-accredited transplant unit in the Maryland and Washington, D.C. region at Holy Cross Hospital. He has dedicated his career to bringing innovative therapies into community oncology settings and expanding cutting-edge care.

Dr. Boccia, along with Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Shreya Desai, MD, a member of the CCBD CAR T-cell team who recently joined the practice from the Medical College of Georgia, nurse practitioner Susan Granato, CRNP, and physician assistant, Josiane Tossa, PA-C, MPH, are now treating CCBD’s first CAR T-cell patient in the community setting, and continue to work with AON Research to treat patients on CAR-T and bispecific clinical trials.

As one of the first community oncology practices to offer CAR T-cell therapy outside of a hospital, CCBD’s program represents a significant milestone in expanding access to advanced cancer care closer to where patients live and work.

CCBD’s care delivery model includes close coordination between its physician-led clinic and local hospitals to ensure appropriate monitoring, patient safety and optimal outcomes.

“Treating patients with CAR T-cell therapy in a community oncology practice is an important step forward in our mission to provide every patient with access to the highest quality cancer care and the most advanced treatments available,” Dr. Boccia said. “By expanding access to CAR T-cell therapy through collaboration with our local community hospital, we are bringing innovative, life-saving treatments closer to home while helping reduce the burden of care for our patients.”

Prior to receiving formal authorization to administer T-cell redirecting therapies, including CAR T-cell therapy, CCBD had already treated patients through four outpatient CAR T-cell clinical trials and three outpatient bispecific trials. This early experience has positioned CCBD to be among the first community oncology practices in the country to offer these treatments in an all outpatient setting.

In his dual role as medical director of American Oncology Network Research, and as the leader of the CCBD research team, Dr. Boccia is dedicated to bringing T-cell therapy to oncology practices through innovative clinical research. AON’s research team helps advance trial activation, patient clinical trial enrollment and care coordination, ensuring that patients can access innovative therapies early while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality, which will play an important role in the continued expansion of CAR T-cell access to practices throughout the AON network.

“Clinical research accelerates access to innovative therapies in the community setting, ensuring more patients can benefit from these advancements in an outpatient setting without needing to travel far from home,” said Katie Goodman, vice president of clinical research at AON. “The AON research team is looking forward to ongoing collaboration with Dr. Boccia and the CCBD team as AON continues to grow and expand access to CAR-T cell therapy in additional community oncology practices across its network.”

In Maryland, CAR T-cell therapy is generally covered by Medicare and many commercial insurance plans when deemed medically necessary for FDA-approved indications. Coverage typically requires prior authorization and treatment at accredited centers. As of Jan. 1, 2026, Maryland Medicaid provides access to certain FDA-approved cell and gene therapies through specialized access models, covering evaluation, infusion, and follow-up at approved centers.

State leaders also continue to prioritize access to innovative, personalized treatments. Recent legislative efforts, including expansion of “Right to Try” initiatives, support patients seeking customized therapies such as personalized CAR T-cell treatments. Additionally, utilization management policies in 2026 reflect a continued focus on supporting clinical trials and expanding the use of CAR T-cell therapy, including for emerging indications such as solid tumors.

About The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD)

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders and cancer, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders has been serving patients in the communities and surrounding areas of Bethesda, Germantown, and Baltimore, Maryland for more than 25 years. Their individualized approach to patient care includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and when appropriate, cutting-edge therapies on clinical trials. The practice regularly performs more than 300 clinical trials on new and developing diagnostic devices and techniques for cancer and diseases. Patients receive home delivery of oral cancer medications, in-house lab and pathology and on-site infusion therapy. The practice also offers comprehensive support with nutrition guidance and financial counseling. Learn more at ccbdmd.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb25f585-c65f-49ae-833e-6a3c04e2e01c



