Spartan Companies Selects ISN® to Help Strengthen Subcontractor Management

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Spartan Companies , a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, selected ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor information management platform. ISN will assist Spartan Companies with increasing visibility into its subcontractor base, aligning qualification requirements with client expectations, and leveraging ISNetworld’s automation and API capabilities to support internal reporting.

Why Did Spartan Companies Implement ISNetworld for Subcontractor Management?

Headquartered in Richmond, Utah, Spartan Companies serves industrial clients across the United States and has been an ISNetworld contractor customer since 2015. As client requirements evolved, the company expanded its use of the platform to formalize subcontractor oversight and improve operational efficiency.

“Maintaining subcontractor standards to enhance safety management processes is a priority for Spartan Companies,” said Gary Ferrin, Compliance Manager at Spartan Companies. “Implementing ISNetworld for subcontractor management provides clearer insight into subcontractor qualification while helping maintain consistency with client standards and benchmark against industry peers.”

How Will ISNetworld Support Spartan Companies?

ISNetworld will help Spartan Companies actively manage subcontractors with the use of:

Centralized subcontractor management to increase visibility, drive consistent oversight across projects, and align subcontractor requirements with industry best-practices

to increase visibility, drive consistent oversight across projects, and align subcontractor requirements with industry best-practices Automation tools to reduce manual input and improve operational efficiency

to reduce manual input and improve operational efficiency API integration to enhance internal reporting and data connectivity



“Spartan Companies’ expanded partnership with ISN reflects its continued commitment to strengthening subcontractor oversight,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy Operations at ISN. “ISN is proud to support Spartan Companies with solutions to help reinforce best-in-class safety practices across its operations.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Spartan Companies

Spartan is a leading provider of turn-key construction, maintenance, integrity, and labor support services in the industrial, mining, upstream, downstream, and renewable energy sectors. Its motto is Excellence in Execution. For more information about Spartan’s organization, please visit our website: spartancos.com or send an email inquiry to info@spartancos.com.