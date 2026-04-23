Leinco Technologies and CellCarta Collaborate to Advance Proteomics Solutions and Applications for Drug Development

St. Louis, MO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leinco Technologies, a leader in antibody and protein development, and CellCarta, a global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing proteomics solutions that will benefit the development of immuno-oncology and other targeted therapeutic modalities.

This partnership combines Leinco’s extensive antibody portfolio—specifically, high-quality antibodies validated for critical tissue analysis applications like immunohistochemistry (IHC) and a growing range of spatial biology platforms—with CellCarta’s catalogue of CPTAC antibodies developed for their Immuno-MRM assays. This integration provides researchers and clinicians with comprehensive tools for biomarker discovery and clinical research.

Comprehensive Proteomics Solutions for Drug Development

CellCarta’s Immuno-MRM assays offer highly multiplexed and quantitative protein measurements, enabling precise quantification of specific targets in clinical samples. These assays provide valuable insights into protein expression and functionality and utilize antibodies that were validated to meet CPTAC consortium standards. The antibody library was designed to support research at all levels, from exploratory to clinical trials.

By integrating Leinco’s high-quality, validated antibodies with CellCarta’s Immuno-MRM resources, the collaboration aims to enhance the sensitivity and specificity of proteomic analyses, facilitating the development of targeted therapies and personalized medicine approaches.

Versatile Offerings for Research and Clinical Applications

The combined offerings of Leinco and CellCarta cater to a wide range of applications, from pilot-scale research to large-volume clinical use.

Researchers can access smaller catalog sizes for exploratory studies, while clinical laboratories can utilize large-volume reagents for routine testing. This scalability ensures that the proteomics solutions meet the needs of both early-stage research and clinical diagnostics, supporting the transition from discovery to clinical implementation.

Accelerating Drug Development and Biomarker Discovery

The integration of Leinco’s antibodies with CellCarta’s Immuno-MRM resources provides a powerful platform for drug development and biomarker discovery. By enabling precise and reproducible protein measurements, this collaboration supports the identification of novel biomarkers, the evaluation of therapeutic targets, and the monitoring of treatment responses.

The comprehensive proteomics solutions offered by Leinco and CellCarta are poised to accelerate the development of new therapies and improve patient outcomes in immuno-oncology.

About Leinco Technologies

Leinco Technologies specializes in the research, development, and production of high-quality antibodies and proteins for diagnostics, therapeutics, and research. With a strong commitment to innovation and collaboration, Leinco strives to provide solutions that address critical global health challenges. For more information, visit www.leinco.com.

About CellCarta

CellCarta is a global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, offering comprehensive solutions for biomarker discovery, clinical research, and therapeutic development. With expertise in histopathology, proteomics, immunology, and genomics, CellCarta supports the advancement of personalized medicine through its innovative technologies and services. For more information, visit www.cellcarta.com.