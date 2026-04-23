Hoefer Welker Names Co-CEO and Executive Chairman to Lead Next Era

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoefer Welker, a national, multidisciplinary integrated architecture, interior design, engineering and clinical technology firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Castorina to co-CEO alongside Rob Welker. Focusing on internal and external growth, the firm’s founder, Mitch Hoefer, is transitioning to the role of executive chairman.

“The strategic decision to appoint John to co-CEO of Hoefer Welker stemmed from his unwavering commitment to the firm’s success; values of trust, discernment, creativity and empathy; and his collaborative approach,” Welker stated.

As co-CEOs, Welker and Castorina are embracing an uncommon leadership model, designed to encourage mutual challenge and diverse perspectives. This dynamic leadership philosophy starts with consensus building and trust fostered among Hoefer, Welker and Castorina. In preparation for this leadership transition, Welker has served as co-CEO alongside Hoefer for more than a year.

“After years of being the managing partner of our Dallas office, I am honored to now join Rob in building off of the success he and Mitch established. I look forward to co-leading our firm, elevating our current standing and challenging and preparing our team for growth both fundamentally and figuratively,” said Castorina.

Castorina's proven leadership is evident in his success as managing partner of the Dallas office. Since 2015, the firm’s Dallas presence has quickly expanded as an integral part of the company's current standing.

“Without a doubt, these two will build upon the success of the past 30 years, taking our firm to new heights," Hoefer stated. "I look forward to seeing their collaborative leadership continue to thrive and focusing on my role as executive chairman by establishing new opportunities, securing clients and attracting the right talent for our firm."

The firm's stability and successful trajectory are evident in its rapid growth, recently highlighted by its expansion into the Orlando market. These strategic leadership transitions are crucial steps to support the firm's expanding national presence as it nears its 30th anniversary in August 2026.