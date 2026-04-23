IC signs Guillermo Ochoa to Accelerate Growth Across Latin America





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC (previously IC Markets) , a leading global provider of online trading services, has announced a strategic partnership with Guillermo Ochoa, accelerating its expansion across Latin America with a sharp focus on Mexico—one of its fastest-growing markets.

An icon of modern football, Ochoa continues to perform at the highest level with AEL Limassol, maintaining his status as one of Mexico’s most trusted and recognizable sporting figures. With a distinguished international career and widely expected to anchor Mexico’s goal in the next cycle of global competition, his influence across Mexico and Latin America remains unmatched.

Through this partnership, IC secures exclusive rights to Ochoa’s name, image, and likeness across global marketing channels, enabling a high-impact, culturally resonant rollout across the region. The collaboration is designed to convert momentum into market dominance—combining IC’s global trading infrastructure with Ochoa’s credibility, reach, and deep-rooted trust among millions of fans.

“This is a strategic move, not a branding exercise,” said Andrew Budzinski, Founder of IC. “Guillermo Ochoa represents performance under pressure, consistency at the highest level, and absolute trust—exactly what trading demands. As we scale aggressively in markets like Mexico, this partnership allows us to cut through faster, connect deeper, and convert stronger.”

Ochoa added: “I have always believed that success comes from discipline, preparation, and performing when it matters most. IC shares that same mindset. This partnership is about connecting with people who are focused on improving, growing, and making smarter decisions every day, and I’m excited to be part of that journey with them.”

IC will activate the partnership through a fully integrated, multi-channel strategy spanning broadcast, digital, and social ecosystems. Premium live match exposure across Latin America, combined with high-performance digital acquisition campaigns and localized content, is expected to significantly expand reach while driving measurable improvements in engagement, conversion, and client acquisition efficiency.

This partnership strengthens IC’s growing global sports portfolio, alongside its high-profile relationship with the Haas F1 Team, reinforcing the brand’s positioning at the intersection of performance, precision, and global scale. As Latin America continues to emerge as a critical growth market, IC is doubling down on strategic investments that deliver both brand impact and commercial returns.

About IC

IC is a leading global provider of online trading services, offering access to a wide range of financial markets including forex, commodities, indices, and more. With a strong focus on technology, execution quality, and client experience, IC serves traders across multiple regions worldwide.

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IC Global Communications

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media@ic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1c4d758-7ae4-4e50-9e4a-9d10e50b0be9