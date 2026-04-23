The Columbus Organization Announces Approval to Provide Case Management Services Under Kentucky’s CHILD Waiver

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization (Columbus), the nation’s leading provider of outcomes-based care coordination services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, brain injury, and complex health concerns, announced today that it has been approved by the Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services (DMS), Division of Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS), to provide Case Management services through the Community Health for Improved Lives and Development (CHILD) Waiver program for a six-month certification period.

Launching in 2026, the CHILD Waiver is a new Kentucky Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) program designed to support children and youth under the age of 21 with high-intensity behavioral health or developmental needs. The program aims to help eligible participants remain in their homes and communities by offering coordinated, home-based services for those who meet hospital or Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IID) levels of care.

“This approval reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to community-based care for children and families,” said Stephanie Stuart, Executive Director of Kentucky for Columbus. “We are proud to support a program that prioritizes early intervention, individualized planning, and meaningful support for young people with complex needs.”

Through its participation in the CHILD Waiver, Columbus will provide case management services focused on care coordination, family engagement, and connection to essential resources that support stability, independence, and long-term success.

For more information about Columbus and its services, visit https://columbusorg.com/services/care-management-services/care-coordination-in-ky/.

About The Columbus Organization

For over 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, conditions associated with aging, brain injury, and complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.