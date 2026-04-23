Trigo Wins RetailTech Breakthrough Award for “Loss Prevention Solution of the Year”

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigo , a leader in computer vision AI for retail, today announced it has been named “ Loss Prevention Solution of the Year ” in the 2026 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program. Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world.

The award highlights Trigo’s role in transforming how retailers approach loss prevention by addressing a long-standing blind spot. While traditional systems focus heavily on checkout activity, Trigo enables full-store visibility by tracking goods from shelf to checkout and exit, helping retailers detect theft and unpaid items that would otherwise go unnoticed. Data from Trigo-powered stores shows that roughly 80% of highly-stolen goods are concealed before reaching checkout.

“Retailers have been focusing their efforts on solving shrink at the checkout, but most loss happens earlier in the shopping journey,” said Daniel Gabay, CEO of Trigo. “This recognition from Tech Breakthrough reinforces a common pain point. Loss prevention teams can only do so much without constant visibility across the entire store, including the aisle, checkout, and exits. That is exactly what Trigo delivers.”

Trigo’s platform uses advanced computer vision and AI to follow items as they traverse the store, even across different cameras, identifying whether products in a shopper’s possession have been paid for. By combining product-level recognition, behavioral pattern analysis, and shelf-to-checkout tracking, the system can detect missed scans, fake scans, products left in the cart or in-hand, and concealed theft at the self-checkout, as well as “sweethearting” and cashier-related shrinkage at the staffed lanes.

Designed to work within existing store environments, the platform integrates with current CCTV and Point of Sale (POS) systems and can be deployed in weeks. When an incident is detected, staff receive real-time alerts with video evidence, enabling flexible responses from subtle automated prompts at checkout to direct associate intervention.

Trigo takes a privacy-first approach, using anonymized, non-biometric tracking without facial recognition, and is compliant with applicable privacy regulations, while maintaining customer trust.

The company’s loss prevention solution is built on the foundations of its autonomous store technology, trusted by leading global grocery retailers including Tesco, ALDI, Netto, and REWE, and trained on millions of transactions while processing approximately 50 terabytes of video daily.

For more information about Trigo and its award-winning Loss Prevention Solution, visit https://www.trigoretail.com/loss-prevention/ .

About Trigo

Trigo Vision is a world leader in Computer Vision AI technology that works with leading retailers to tackle some of the sector’s most complex challenges. Powered by proprietary technology, Trigo’s platform processes over 5 million shopping activities every month with unmatched accuracy while maintaining a strict privacy-by-design approach. The Company’s CVaaP (Computer Vision as a Platform), which has earned Trigo recognition on the Forbes AI50 list, offers vision-based, data-driven advanced retail solutions, including loss prevention, autonomous stores, and more. Trigo has global offices in Europe, UK, the U.S. and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.trigoretail.com .