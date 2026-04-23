Allsteel Unveils Newly Reimagined Boston Showroom Design

Boston, MA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace solutions leader Allsteel has unveiled its newly redesigned Boston showroom, a dynamic environment that redefines how people experience the modern workplace. Grounded in human-centric design, the showroom serves as a living blueprint for adaptable, dynamic, and future-ready office environments that support evolving workstyles.

“The refreshed Boston showroom reflects how people work today—sometimes remotely, sometimes together, and often moving between the two,” said Jason Heredia, Vice President of Marketing at Allsteel. "The space demonstrates how workplaces can adapt to real needs, moments, and ways of working throughout the day.”

The refreshed space reflects Allsteel’s innovative approach to workplace strategy, placing people at the center while enabling organizations to navigate change. Located in the heart of Boston’s city center, the showroom draws from its surroundings—pairing tones inspired by the city’s brick architecture and skyline with softer hues influenced by the harbor—to create an environment that feels both contextual and intuitive.

Organized by adaptive “neighborhoods,” the showroom models a variety of work modes that give users greater autonomy over how and where they work. This approach comes to life through five distinct experiential zones, each representing a different workplace behavior:

Welcome Experience – A hospitality-driven arrival space that fosters connection from the moment visitors enter

Social Collaborative – Open environments designed for teamwork and collaboration

All-Day Café – A culture hub that encourages informal gathering and community building

User Choice & Variety – Flexible settings that empower individuals and teams to select environments that support their workstyle

Dedicated Focus Spaces – Quiet, private areas designed to support deep concentration and productivity

Together, these zones illustrate how intentional planning can create a cohesive yet flexible workplace ecosystem.

The showroom also emphasizes equitable and inclusive design, integrating technology, acoustical considerations, and spatial planning strategies to support equitable participation for all users—whether in-person or remote. From digital connectivity to inclusive meeting environments, the space demonstrates how equity can be intentionally embedded into every layer of the workplace, while biophilic elements and dedicated wellness spaces support both physical comfort and mental clarity.

Flexibility is foundational to the showroom’s design. Leveraging a kit-of-parts planning approach, the space features reconfigurable, multifunctional environments that can evolve alongside changing team needs. These adaptable solutions demonstrate how workplaces can remain agile without compromising performance. The showroom also highlights Allsteel’s broader commitment to sustainability through responsible material choices and circular design thinking.

The space serves as an experiential resource offering ongoing events, tours, and engagement opportunities for clients, designers, and industry partners. Visitors are invited to interact with the environment in real time, exploring how thoughtful design can shape behavior, culture, and performance.

The Allsteel Boston showroom is open at 200 State Street, 4th Floor, Suite 4A, Boston, MA 02109. For more information or to schedule a visit, please visit www.allsteeloffice.com/where-to-buy/find-us/showrooms/boston or contact our Boston team.

# # #

About Allsteel

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, Allsteel designs and manufactures workplace furnishings that elevate performance through thoughtful design. Its portfolio spans architectural systems, private office, seating, and collaborative solutions, enabling cohesive environments across the workplace. Through a co-solutioning approach with dealers and design professionals, Allsteel creates adaptable spaces that support focus, foster connection, and align with evolving workplace strategy while supporting each organization’s culture and priorities. Allsteel operates an Experience Center in Chicago, along with showrooms in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Allsteel is part of HNI Corporation, a global family of brands serving commercial and residential markets. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com or follow Allsteel on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Attachments