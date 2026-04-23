FSR, in Partnership with ATS, Welcomes Dr. Matt Craig to Drive Strategic Research Initiatives

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the long-standing collaboration between Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) and the American Thoracic Society (ATS), FSR and ATS are pleased to announce that John Matthew “Matt” Craig, PhD, has joined ATS staff as Senior Vice President, Translational Science and Strategic Initiatives, and has joined FSR part-time as their Head, Innovation and Translational Research.

As the FSR Head of Innovation and Translational Research, Dr. Craig will provide strategic leadership in advancing research and enhancing clinical care for sarcoidosis. Dr. Craig will propose, initiate, and help to secure funding in support of innovative programming to accelerate sarcoidosis research while fostering collaborations that fuel the catalyzation of scientific discoveries, the integration of groundbreaking technologies, and the promotion of innovative research strategies to ultimately improve healthcare outcomes for those living with sarcoidosis.

“Welcoming Dr. Craig to our team represents the next step in our evolution to transform clinical research and science in sarcoidosis. We are confident that Dr. Craig’s enthusiasm and expertise will lead to extraordinary opportunities and impactful outcomes for FSR and the whole sarcoidosis community,” says Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR. “We are grateful to the ATS for their willingness to work alongside us to facilitate this unique approach to team growth. There is no doubt that the hiring of Dr. Craig serves to further strengthen our long-standing partnership and will result in unforeseen advancements in sarcoidosis and lung disease.”

In his role at ATS, Dr. Craig provides scientific leadership and expertise to advance the society’s strategic research priorities at the intersection of translational science, clinical innovation, and external partnerships. The role is designed to accelerate high-impact initiatives by bringing deep experience in NIH-scale research infrastructure, cross-sector collaboration, and translational program design.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Matt Craig to the American Thoracic Society as Senior Vice President of Translational Science and Strategic Initiatives,” said Karen Collishaw, Chief Executive Officer of the American Thoracic Society. “Dr. Craig brings an exceptional depth of experience in translational science, strategic leadership, and mission-driven collaboration. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance ATS’s commitment to improving global respiratory health and strengthening partnerships that drive innovation and impact across our field.”

Dr. Craig most recently served as the Director of Research for the Jaeb Center for Health Research - a leading non-profit clinical coordinating center. Prior to that role, he served as Chief of the Acute and Infectious Lung Diseases Branch, Chief of the Lung Biology and Disease Branch, and Program Director for Pulmonary Fibrosis and Lung Transplantation in the Division of Lung Diseases at the NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). Dr. Craig received his PhD in molecular microbiology and immunology and postdoctoral fellowship training in pulmonary disease from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“It is my distinct honor to be joining both ATS and FSR in their shared and tireless pursuit of advancing innovative translational research that yields groundbreaking therapies for their respective patient communities,” says Dr. Craig. “In partnership with the first-class teams already assembled at ATS and FSR, I look forward to leveraging my scientific background and research programming experience to further the cutting-edge grants and conferences, patient advocacy and awareness resources, clinical practice guidelines and professional development programs, and strategic alliances across academia, industry, and government that these touchstone organizations are known for. Together, I am certain we will have an even greater impact on behalf of the research, medical, and, most importantly, patient communities that we serve.”





About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Established in 2000, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since inception, FSR has fostered nearly $10 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

About the American Thoracic Society

Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and advocacy. Core activities of the Society’s more than 30,000 members are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care. Key areas of member focus include developing clinical practice guidelines, hosting the annual International Conference, publishing four peer-reviewed journals, advocating for improved respiratory health globally, and developing an array of patient education and career development resources.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please reach out to:

ATS CONTACT

Dacia Morris, Director of Communications

212-315-8620, dmorris@thoracic.org

Cathi Davis, FSR Communications and Marketing Director

312-341-0500, cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

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