iON Returns to Independent Ownership, Strengthens Strategic Growth Path

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iON, a leading Canadian provider of IT, OT, and Cloud cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has officially returned to independent, founder-led ownership following a strategic repurchase from Fulcrum IT Partners.

Originally acquired by Fulcrum in 2022 to support accelerated growth and ecosystem expansion, iON has now completed a successful transition back to private ownership. The decision follows a comprehensive review by iON’s leadership team and reflects the company’s confidence in its strong financial position, operational resilience, and long-term strategic vision.

“We’re proud to announce that iON has officially returned to independent ownership by its founders,” said Rob Zagorsky, Founder and CEO of iON. “Our business is safe, well-capitalized, and our reputation is stronger than ever. Through this transition, we’ve doubled our business volume, expanded into a national and international provider, and continued to invest in elite cybersecurity platforms and top-tier talent.

“I want to sincerely thank our incredible team and long-standing partners for their dedication and creativity, and our customers for their continued trust and loyalty. We’re deeply grateful for the lifelong relationships we’ve built — and for the new partnerships strengthened over the past four years. I’ve never been more excited about our future as a private, founder-led organization.”

With renewed independence, iON will continue executing its growth and national expansion strategy with clarity and focus, investing in innovation, talent, and long-term customer success across Canada and beyond.

Notice of Non-Affiliation

iON is an independent entity and maintains no ongoing business relationships, partnerships, or affiliations with Fulcrum IT Partners or its associated organizations or individuals, including Cortland Credit Group Inc., Gord McMillan, Shane Maine, Jodi Daly, or Kyle Lanzinger. iON will not be providing further comment on prior associations.