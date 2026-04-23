Lotus Foods Releases 2025 Impact Report Highlighting Progress Across Climate, Water, and Farmer Livelihoods

Richmond, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Foods, a global pioneer in heirloom, organic, and regenerative rice cultivation, today released its 2025 Impact Report , highlighting progress across climate, water, soil health, and farmer livelihoods—alongside a major evolution of its sourcing strategy to build a more resilient, transparent, and impact-driven supply chain.

Why Rice Matters Now

Rice feeds more than half the world’s population and is central to global food security while supporting more than 140 million smallholder farmers. Yet conventional rice production places significant strain on natural resources—accounting for nearly one-third of global agricultural freshwater use and generating substantial methane emissions.

To meet these intersecting challenges, Lotus Foods is guided by four interconnected pillars—Regenerative Agriculture, Climate Action, Water Stewardship, and Farmer Livelihoods—to transform how rice is grown.

“At Lotus Foods, we’ve always believed business can be a force for positive change, creating well-being for farmers, consumers, and the planet,” said co-founders Caryl Levine and Ken Lee. “For over a billion families, rice is more than a staple—it’s culture, memory, and livelihood. This report reflects our commitment to improving how rice is grown to benefit everyone it touches.”

Key Facts from the 2025 Impact Report

Rice feeds more than half the world’s population and supports 140+ million smallholder farmers

Rice production accounts for nearly one-third of global agricultural freshwater use

Lotus Foods works with nearly 3,000 farmers across nine provinces in Thailand

Female rice farmers make up 53% of Lotus Foods' Thailand supply network

Lotus Foods delivered 1,825 mt of organic rice ingredients to customers

~2,000 farmer families supported through Fair Trade premiums

Lotus Foods is encouraging more regenerative practices, like azolla, which can reduce methane emissions by up to 35%

Rice Ramen packaging now includes 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, reducing reliance on virgin plastic and improving human health impact

A More Resilient, Transparent Supply Chain

A cornerstone of the report is Lotus Foods’ expanded and diversified farmer-connected supply chain—anchored by new Rice Ramen sourcing in Thailand.

Through its Thailand expansion, the company is:

Partnering with nearly 3,000 rice farmers across nine provinces

Supporting 1,575 women farmers

Cultivating over 20,715 acres of farmland

Increasing sourcing volumes by 15–35%

More than doubling direct-to-farmer traceability



“In recent years, global disruptions—from COVID-19 to tariffs—underscored the need for greater resilience, which led us to build a new sourcing network to better insulate against volatility while strengthening direct farmer relationships,” said Lotus Foods’ CEO Andrew Burke. “The best part is that we have been able to expand our approach to rice farming to new countries and new farming communities while maintaining — or even improving — quality.”

Regenerative Agriculture, Climate Action & Water Stewardship: Driving Measurable Impact

Lotus Foods’ latest report spotlights Regenerative Agriculture as a primary focus for addressing the challenges of rice cultivation. By visiting farmers in Thailand, the team observed traditional, nature-based methods used to restore soil and plant health. These supply chain observations are critical to learning how to advance regenerative systems that improve environmental outcomes while strengthening farm productivity.

Lotus Foods is also reducing climate impacts beyond the farm through packaging and logistics innovation. By incorporating 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material into the packaging of Millet & Brown, Wide White, and Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen, Lotus Foods is reducing reliance on virgin plastics while improving human health impact by 35%. In parallel, pallet optimization has increased shipping efficiency, reducing fuel use and associated greenhouse gas emissions by 13%.

Together, these approaches reduce emissions, optimize water use, and restore soil health—demonstrating how integrated solutions can deliver both environmental and economic gains.

Farmer Livelihoods: Strengthening Communities

Improving farmer livelihoods through both financial equity and market access remain central to Lotus Foods, which partners with farmer groups to pay fair trade premiums that fund farmer-led projects from infrastructure to education. By providing a reliable global market for heirloom rice varieties, Lotus Foods empowers farmers to preserve traditional crops and build long-term resilience and economic independence.

Across its supply chain, Lotus Foods has:

Compensated approximately 2,000 farmer families with Fair Trade premiums of over $50,000 across three agricultural operations

Worked with nearly 3,000 farmers in Thailand in 2025

Supported cooperatives with funding, infrastructure, and technical assistance

Established a market for four heirloom rice varieties- Hom Mali, Red Rice, Forbidden®, and Basmati

Additional efforts include reforestation projects restoring 130 acres, planting 5,000 fruit and forest trees, and expanded access to farmer training and agricultural inputs.

By treating farmers as partners, Lotus Foods continues to build a supply chain rooted in shared value and long-term resilience.

Looking Ahead

As Lotus Foods marks 30 years of leadership in sustainable rice, the 2025 Impact Report outlines a continued focus on scaling impact across its supply chain.

Into the future, key priorities include:

Expanding regenerative agriculture programs

Strengthening data and impact measurement

Growing farmer partnerships

Advancing solutions that link environmental outcomes with farmer prosperity

Investing in packaging innovation, including the expanding use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and reducing plastic across the supply chain, while exploring new opportunities to improve recyclability and reduce overall packaging.



As part of its packaging innovation work, Lotus Foods is reporting packaging material data to comply with emerging U.S. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws.

“The next phase of our work is about going deeper — strengthening relationships, improving systems, and creating lasting value across the entire supply chain,” concluded Burke.

Sources

All data and claims are supported by sources detailed in the Lotus Foods 2025 Impact Report (see page 33).

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered with small family farmers worldwide, promoting regenerative rice cultivation while preserving biodiversity. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to “Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World” through initiatives such as More Crop Per Drop®, which reduces water usage, lowers climate impact, and improves farmer livelihoods.

Lotus Foods offers a wide range of organic, gluten-free rice products—including heirloom rice varieties, rice ramen, rice noodles, and ready-to-eat options—available at major retailers nationwide.

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