BLDG Management Co., Inc.’s The Orchard Unveils The Arena, Professional-Grade Basketball Court Designed with NBA Skills Trainer Chris Brickley

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NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLDG Management Co., Inc. , a full-service, vertically-integrated real estate investment, management and development firm, today unveiled The Arena at The Orchard , a professional-grade indoor basketball court designed in collaboration with world-renowned NBA Skills Trainer Chris Brickley. Situated within the tallest tower in Queens and Long Island City, the court sets a new benchmark for residential amenities, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that combines pro-level design, advanced technology, and player-driven performance.

The Arena marks the first unveiling within The Orchard’s amenity collection, which will total more than 100,000 square feet, with additional spaces set to debut this spring. Developed in collaboration with Brickley, whose client roster spans elite professional athletes and prominent cultural figures, the court reflects his signature approach to performance and design while delivering a fully immersive sports and entertainment environment.

Designed in partnership with BLDG Management and building on his acclaimed collaboration at The Summit , Brickley has crafted a space rooted in the energy and character of Long Island City. Sport, art, and craftsmanship come together throughout, with Brickley's signature on the wall as a permanent mark of the partnership.

“We conceived The Orchard on the belief that residents expect more: more space, exceptional design and fully immersive amenities,” said Lloyd Goldman, President of BLDG Management Co. Inc. “The Arena is our boldest expression of that vision to date. As our second collaboration with Chris Brickley, it reflects our continued investment in creating amenities that are not only best-in-class, but truly one-of-a-kind. We look forward to seeing our residents and Chris bring this space to life.”

Located within the building’s third-floor Fieldhouse, the 84-by-50-foot court is anchored by a striking wall mural featuring commissioned photography of New York City’s famous skyline. Custom wall padding, clad in Concertex fabric and embroidered by the Garment District’s New York Embroidery Studio, reinforces the court’s elevated aesthetic.

“I’ve always believed the environment matters just as much as the training,” said NBA Skills Trainer Chris Brickley. “The Arena at The Orchard is something different for a residential building. Every detail, from the sound system to the wall padding, was built with performance and experience in mind. I’m proud of what we’ve created.”

Advanced technology plays a central role in transforming the space into a multi-use venue for play, training and entertainment. A state-of-the-art Bose sound system with eight pendant speakers and dual subwoofers delivers powerful, high-fidelity audio, while a ceiling-mounted Barco projector and retractable Draper screen enable film review, live broadcasts and private events. North- and west-facing windows flood the space with natural light, complemented by motorized shades and a fully integrated audio-visual system that allows residents to connect via Bluetooth – creating a flexible environment that seamlessly transitions from pickup games to cinematic experiences.

The court features premium Robbins Bio-Channel Star System flooring crafted from solid maple for professional-grade performance, along with Gared Performance Sports Systems hoops and a Nevco scoreboard with integrated shot clocks.

Located at the corner of Orchard Street and Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, The Orchard offers 824 residences across studio to three-bedroom layouts. The building and its amenity spaces were designed by a team of celebrated firms, including Perkins Eastman, McCartan and HMWhite. Residents will enjoy access to an expansive suite of indoor and outdoor amenities, anchored by New York City’s largest private backyard: a 60,000-square-foot landscaped oasis featuring a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, a running track and more. Additional offerings include a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, coworking lounges, multiple entertainment spaces and a 70th-floor Sky Lounge with panoramic city views.

The Arena at The Orchard is now open for residents to enjoy. The building began welcoming residents earlier this year, and a variety of model residences designed by Lori Bruno Interiors are available for touring. Starting prices range from $4,000 to $10,000+. For more information, including current availability or to schedule a tour with Corcoran New Development , please visit theorchardlic.com or call 718-252-2222.

About BLDG Management Co., Inc.

BLDG Management Co., Inc. is a full-service, vertically-integrated real estate investment, management and development firm founded over 60 years ago. Headquartered in New York City, the firm manages a diversified portfolio of 300+ assets across the United States in all sectors, including residential, office, retail, industrial and hospitality. BLDG Management's approach emphasizes management and development of high-quality assets and destinations that serve as catalysts for enduring economic vitality and community growth. The Firm invests throughout the real estate capital stack in equity and debt, in all strategies, including core, value-add and ground-up development.

About Corcoran New Development

Corcoran New Development is the new development consulting and marketing division of The Corcoran Group, one of the world's leading real estate brokerages. Utilizing The Corcoran Group's extensive marketplace presence, industry-leading research, and award-winning branding and marketing resources, the division serves a diverse range of high-profile projects, from boutique luxury condominiums to large-scale multi-family rental developments. With a robust marketing portfolio spanning all five boroughs, Westchester County, and New Jersey, Corcoran New Development consistently ranks among the most prominent New Development Marketing Firms in the Metropolitan Area. The Corcoran Group is a subsidiary of CIH (NYSE: COMP).

About Chris Brickley

Trusted by many of the NBA’s biggest names and followed by over four million people worldwide, Chris Brickley has become the most recognizable and sought-after skills trainer in the sport. Based in New York, his off-season workouts attract NBA titans, rising stars and music icons alike. Chris turns training into culture; merging basketball, fashion, and music, and sharing it with his global audience.

CONTACT: Antenna Group

theorchardlic@antennagroup.com



