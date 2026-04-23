The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift for Pet Moms: PetPivot AutoScooper Now $20 Off





SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Mother’s Day, PetPivot recognizes the unseen labor many mothers undertake to keep their homes and pets cared for—particularly the daily, time-consuming grind of scooping litter boxes. Founded on the belief that pet care should simplify life rather than complicate it, PetPivot designs standalone automatic litter solutions that reject digital dependency. By eliminating the need for apps, Wi-Fi, and subscriptions, the brand aims to give parents back their most valuable resource: time. The goal is to replace tedious maintenance with reliable, mechanical safety, allowing families to focus on connection rather than chores.

Because Mom deserves more cuddles and less scooping. This promotion offers a practical way to simplify daily pet care routines. Both models operate independently of Wi-Fi, smartphone apps, and user accounts. There are no monthly fees, no hidden subscriptions, and no required firmware updates to access core cleaning functions. The units are designed for immediate plug-and-play operation.

Safety Specifications

The most recent version the AutoScooper 12 Lite features a mechanical safety system designed to monitor cats during operation. Key features include:

11-Sensor Real-Time Detection: Seven infrared pairs and four Hall sensors track movement instantly; cycle pauses immediately if a cat enters.

Seven infrared pairs and four Hall sensors track movement instantly; cycle pauses immediately if a cat enters. Mechanical Anti-Pinch Protection: Half-gear structure physically prevents rotation hazards.

Half-gear structure physically prevents rotation hazards. Open-Top Design with Foot Step: Prevents entrapment; The built-in step provides a stable platform for easy entry and exit for all cat sizes that are above 3 months old.

Prevents entrapment; The built-in step provides a stable platform for easy entry and exit for all cat sizes that are above 3 months old. Truly Plug-and-Play: No Wi-Fi, apps, or accounts. Physical controls only.

Promotion Details

Discount: $20 OFF retail price.

$20 OFF retail price. Eligible Models: AutoScooper 11 and AutoScooper 12 Lite.

AutoScooper 11 and AutoScooper 12 Lite. Promotion Period: April 29, 2026 – May 10, 2026.

April 29, 2026 – May 10, 2026. Shipping: Units are in stock and ready to ship immediately during the promotion period.

Because these devices do not rely on cloud connectivity, they function regardless of internet status. This design supports households that prioritize hardware reliability and data privacy.

Shop the Mother’s Day Sale

Shop your AutoScooper by ordering at petpivot.com from April 29 through May 10, 2026. Give Mom and her fellow cat lovers the freedom to spend less time scooping and more time cuddling.

About PetPivot

PetPivot designs standalone pet products that prioritize safety, simplicity, and user control. The AutoScooper line delivers automatic litter care without mandatory app connectivity, cloud dependency, or recurring fees. The company focuses on mechanical reliability to ensure products remain functional for the long term.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Website: petpivot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d00f9cda-11db-4664-9f2e-7414c6b68d42