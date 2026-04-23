Overland AI Demonstrates Autonomous Ground Capability for USMC ROGUE Fires

SEATTLE, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI, the leader in ground-based autonomous capabilities, has successfully integrated the Overland AI OverDrive system onto the Marine Corps’ Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary (ROGUE) Fires platform for prototyping.

OverDrive, Overland AI’s autonomy stack that is purpose-built for rugged terrain, and SPARK, the autonomy kit including sensors and compute, are intended to enable the ROGUE Fires to operate autonomously in expeditionary comms-denied and GPS-denied environments.

Overland AI has designed an off-road capability prototype to pilot land platforms with fully autonomous maneuver, including the ROGUE Fires platform for U.S. Marine Corps operations in complex and contested environments

By integrating OverDrive into the ROGUE Fires prototype, Overland AI is demonstrating the ability to autonomously maneuver disaggregated fires assets across littoral environments, increasing mission effectiveness and lethality across expeditionary terrain.

At a recent demonstration, Overland AI’s ROGUE Fires prototype operated without human intervention over mixed terrain for several hours. Additionally, Overland AI demonstrated operations between the ROGUE Fires and other platforms, including manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T).

“Our work with the ROGUE Fires platform reinforces that Overland's autonomy is capable of expeditionary operations inside the weapons engagement zone,” said Tim Francis, a director of business development at Overland AI. “This technology is built to handle the contested radio frequency and climate demands of littoral missions, and we are proud to support the Marine Corps.”

Overland AI has upfitted the ROGUE Fires prototype with OverDrive, their autonomy stack, and with SPARK, their upfit kit including sensors and compute

This work with the Marine Corps reflects Overland AI’s growing operational record across the U.S. military. Earlier this month, Overland AI completed a month-long deployment with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, validating autonomous ground vehicle performance across logistics, reconnaissance, and counter-UAS missions under large-scale combat operations conditions. The ROGUE Fires effort extends Overland AI's work to the Marine Corps’ expeditionary fires mission.

“Comms-denied and contested environments are not an edge case for the Marine Corps. OverDrive was built for those conditions,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and chief executive officer of Overland AI.

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI builds autonomous land systems to defend the United States and its allies. The company's OverDrive autonomy software stack is purpose-built for off-road and austere environments, enabling ground vehicles to operate autonomously where commercial autonomy systems are not designed to go. Overland AI products span the full stack across autonomy software, the sensors and control systems that enable perception and maneuver, and in-house manufacturing to deliver autonomous assets rapidly and at scale.

Learn more at www.overland.ai

Media Contact: press@overland.ai

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