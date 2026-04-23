Cotopaxi Sets Industry Benchmark in Circular Design and Social Impact with 2025 Impact Report

Salt Lake City, UT, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotopaxi has released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting a year of accelerated progress in circular design, material innovation, responsible manufacturing, robust philanthropy and social impact. The report underscores how the brand is scaling sustainability across its entire product portfolio, moving beyond commitments to measurable, industry-leading outcomes.

Among the most significant milestones: Cotopaxi increased its use of remnant (deadstock) fabric, diverting 840,603.23 yards of excess material in 2025—equivalent to approximately 7,005 football fields of fabric that would have otherwise gone to waste. This builds on 101,181.69 yards utilized in 2024 and signals a step-change in how circularity can be integrated holistically, and how surplus materials can be operationalized at scale.

“At a time when most brands are still piloting circularity, we’ve led with it since day one, and have embedded it into how we design, source, and build products,” said Lindsay Shumlas, Cotopaxi CEO. “This isn’t a capsule or a campaign, it’s a fundamental pillar of how we address climate change, impact, and supply chain.”

Cotopaxi’s Del Día collection, long recognized for its use of remnant materials, continues to serve as a foundation for broader innovation. In 2025 and into 2026, the company expanded remnant material integration across additional product lines, demonstrating that circular design can move beyond limited runs into scalable production systems. This approach positions Cotopaxi as a leader in addressing one of the apparel and gear industry’s most persistent challenges: material waste.

In 2025, Cotopaxi achieved the goals outlined in its five-year “3 R’s” material sustainability strategy; ensuring that all product families incorporate materials that are:

Recycled

Repurposed (Deadstock)

Responsible (third-party certified)

This milestone marks a full transition of the company’s materials portfolio and sets a new standard for accountability in the outdoor industry.

“We set out to prove that sustainability could be systemic, not selective,” said Annie Agle, VP of Impact & Sustainability at Cotopaxi. “Reaching this milestone means every product we make now contributes to a more responsible materials ecosystem.”

Last year, Cotopaxi also reached over 208,000 people with its poverty action programming through its foundation. By giving a portion of every sale to the Cotopaxi Foundation, Cotopaxi donated over $1 million in 2025 and over $6 million to date to advance its mission of ending extreme poverty.

The report also previews Cotopaxi’s continued investment in long-term product durability and repairability, including innovations that challenge industry norms around disposability. As global travel and gear systems face increasing strain, Cotopaxi is focused on designing products that reduce its emissions, extend lifecycle, and can be repaired and resold.

Cotopaxi’s Impact Report reflects a broader philosophy: that business growth, environmental responsibility, and social impact are mutually reinforcing. The company continues to integrate sustainability into every level of decision-making—from design and sourcing to manufacturing and end-of-life considerations.

The 2025 Cotopaxi Impact Report can be found here.

Media Contacts:

cotopaxi@outsidepr.com

cotopaxi@azionepr.com

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About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a B Corporation that makes adventure travel gear to empower people to see the world and make it better. Our Gear for GoodⓇ promise is to make our products as ethically, sustainably, and durably as possible, while having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. We dedicate 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which supports nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have helped more than 4.75 million individuals experiencing extreme poverty. For more information, visit www.cotopaxi.com.