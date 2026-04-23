Varntix Raises $20M in Hours as Demand for Fixed Crypto Income Surges Amid Ethereum ETF Boom





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The announcement comes as demand for crypto passive income accelerates across the market, with both retail and institutional capital looking for alternatives to volatile, price-dependent strategies.

While headlines continue to focus on Ethereum ETF inflows and expanding brokerage access, Varntix’s rapid raise suggests a deeper shift is already underway: investors are no longer just buying crypto, they are demanding that it produces income.

$20M Filled in Hours: What the Varntix Raise Signals

The speed of the raise is the story.

Varntix’s 24% fixed income plan, initially offered to high-net-worth investors, saw over $20 million committed within hours. In crypto markets, that level of demand is rarely driven by speculation alone — it reflects capital moving decisively toward a structure it understands.

The model is simple but powerful:

Capital is allocated for a fixed term (6–24 months)

Returns are agreed upfront

Payouts are made in stablecoins (USDT/USDC)





Instead of relying on price appreciation, Varntix offers fixed crypto income, turning digital assets into a yield-generating allocation rather than a passive position.

Why Investors Are Moving Away From “Hold and Hope”

The timing of the raise is no coincidence.

As Ethereum ETF news dominates the market, institutional access to crypto is expanding rapidly. Major players like BlackRock and Fidelity are driving billions in inflows, reinforcing crypto’s role as a long-term asset class.

But that same institutional shift is changing expectations.

Investors are no longer satisfied with exposure alone. They want:

Predictable returns

Reduced volatility on income

Capital efficiency during market slowdowns





This is where Varntix is gaining traction. It does not replace exposure — it complements it by giving part of a portfolio a second job: generating income.

Inside Varntix: Fixed Yield Meets On-Chain Finance

Varntix operates as a digital wealth platform built around fixed-income crypto products, combining traditional financial structures with blockchain infrastructure.

Key features include:

Fixed Savings Plans: up to 24% APY

up to 24% APY Flexible Plans: 4%–6.5% APY with shorter commitments

4%–6.5% APY with shorter commitments Stablecoin payouts: weekly, monthly, or quarterly





Alongside this, its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) model diversifies capital across multiple strategies, reducing reliance on any single market condition.

The Bigger Shift: Crypto Is Moving Toward Structured Income

The $20M raise is not an isolated event, it is part of a broader shift.

Crypto markets are maturing, and capital is becoming more disciplined. Instead of chasing cycles, investors are increasingly building income-generating portfolios that can perform regardless of market direction.

For example:

A $12,000 allocation into a 12-month Varntix plan at 20% APY generates approximately $2,400 in stablecoin payouts, independent of whether the market rallies or stalls.

That is the difference between speculation and structure.

Conclusion: Varntix Signals the Next Phase of Crypto Investing

Ethereum ETFs may be driving headlines, but Varntix is capturing something more important, how investors actually want to use their capital.

With over $20 million raised in hours and growing demand for fixed-income crypto products, the platform is positioning itself at the center of a new trend: crypto that doesn’t just appreciate, it pays.

As the market evolves, the question is no longer just which assets to hold. It is whether those assets should be working harder.

Find out how you can make your crypto work for you with Varntix.

FAQs

What makes Varntix different from traditional crypto investing?

Varntix focuses on fixed, predictable returns through structured income products, rather than relying on price appreciation.

How does Varntix compare to Ethereum ETFs?

Ethereum ETFs provide exposure to ETH price movements, while Varntix generates stablecoin income through fixed-yield plans.

Why are investors moving toward fixed crypto income?

Because it offers predictable returns, reduces volatility exposure, and allows capital to stay productive regardless of market conditions.