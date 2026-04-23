Blacknut Levels Up: Select Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment Games Now Streamable on Blacknut

Paris, France, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blacknut, the world’s leading pure‑player cloud gaming platform, is thrilled to bring Activision Publishing & Blizzard Entertainment favorites—including Diablo® III, Warcraft® I: Remastered, Prototype 2, Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II, Crash Bandicoot® N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro® Reignited Trilogy, and more—to its cloud streaming service through the Ubisoft+ Premium pass. Blacknut will continue to add more titles from Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment in the future in collaboration with Ubisoft+ Premium.

Newly available for cloud gamers, these beloved franchises are instantly accessible to players without downloads, physical media, or dedicated hardware. Gamers can dive straight into the action on Smart TVs, PCs, tablets, or mobile devices, experiencing these classic and modern titles with seamless, high-quality streaming on Blacknut. The integration underscores just how powerful and flexible Blacknut’s cloud gaming technology has become: a platform where the latest and most storied games can launch into the cloud and reach audiences worldwide immediately.

This milestone also highlights the strategic value of the ongoing Blacknut–Ubisoft Premium partnership. Already home to Ubisoft’s iconic library of IPs, Blacknut now brings Activision Publishing & Blizzard Entertainment content to its platform expanding the global gaming ecosystem. With Blacknut’s cloud infrastructure, partners across telecoms, device manufacturers, and media companies can offer these premium titles to players instantly, providing new ways to engage audiences with interactive entertainment.

Looking ahead, Blacknut’s cloud-first approach makes it possible to deliver these franchises to its 65+ regions around the world. Millions of gamers across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia will soon be able to enjoy these titles more easily, illustrating the true reach of cloud gaming and the possibilities it opens for players and partners alike.

With over 1,000 premium games available via cloud streaming and a growing library of AAA content, Blacknut continues to prove that the future of gaming is in the cloud. By bringing some of the industry’s most beloved franchises to players everywhere, Blacknut enhances how players can jump into their favorite games—making the experience cooler, faster, and more exciting than ever before.

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About Blacknut www.blacknut.com

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with over 1000 titles via 150+ licensing partnerships carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is available in more than 65 countries across Europe, Asia, LATAM, MENA, & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs.

About Ubisoft - www.ubisoftgroup.com

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2023-24 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2.32 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com. © 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

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