AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the first quarter 2026

On 23 April 2026 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Peep Jalakas, the Chairman of the Management Board, Paavo Nõgene and Harri Hanschmidt, the Members of the Management Board introduced the results of the first quarter 2026. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available in the Company’s website under Reports & Financial key figures.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

email: anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

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