Airport Lounges Market Size Projected to Hit USD 16.53 Billion by 2035 - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Airport Lounges Market size was valued at USD 5.79 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.53 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.07% during 2026-2035. The Airport Lounges Market is growing due to business traveler requirements, loyalty and credit card schemes, airport development, and the development of services such as Wi-Fi, entertainment, and fine dining.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 5.79 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 16.53 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 11.07%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Air Travel Growth Premium Experiences and Expanding Airline Lounge Networks to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for a better travel experience, rising disposable income, and an increase in air travel are the main factors driving the airport lounge market. It is becoming more convenient due to the expansion of airline routes, airport development, and the building of independent and alliance airport lounges. The demand is being driven by regular flyers, corporate travelers, and owners of loyalty cards. Additionally, new differentiators that are drawing travelers to airport lounges include Wi-Fi, food, entertainment, and wellness amenities.

Major Airport Lounges Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Plaza Premium Group

Collinson Group (Priority Pass)

Swissport International AG

Lufthansa Group

American Express (Centurion Lounges)

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

United Airlines, Inc.

American Airlines, Inc.

Qatar Airways

Emirates Group

Etihad Airways

Singapore Airlines Limited

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

Turkish Airlines

Qantas Airways Limited

Air France–KLM

British Airways

Oman Air

Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Airline Lounges dominated the market with a 40.78% in 2025 due to their extensive airline operations and customer loyalty. share Independent Lounges are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.80% from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing number of third-party lounge providers, flexible lounge membership, and membership models, particularly in the developing world where airport construction is on the rise.

By Service Offering

Food & Beverage dominated the market with a 37.87% as it has been the favorite choice of passengers for years, and it will continue to be so in the coming years. share Wi-Fi & Connectivity is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.85% from 2026 to 2035 as digital services and remote working culture are becoming increasingly important for passengers, thereby improving the overall experience of the airport lounge.

By Access Type

Paid/Per-Use Access dominated the market with a 31.58% share as it provides convenience to occasional users Credit Card/Third-Party Access is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.95% due to collaborations with high-end credit cards and third-party schemes, increasing access to airport lounges for more passengers from 2026 to 2035.

By End User

Business Travelers dominated the market with a 41.86% share as they depended on airport lounges for their business activities. Leisure Travelers are expected to register a CAGR of 11.81% due to the increasing number of middle-class people traveling by air, as well as the availability of flexible access plans such as membership and day passes.

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Airport Lounges Market Key Segments

By Type

Airline Lounges

Independent Lounges

Alliance Lounges

VIP/Private Lounges

By Service Offering

Food & Beverage

Wi-Fi & Connectivity

Entertainment & Leisure Facilities

Business Services

By Access Type

Paid/Per-Use Access

Membership/Subscription Access

Loyalty Program Access

Credit Card/Third-Party Access

By End User

Business Travelers

Leisure Travelers

Frequent Flyers

Premium/Economy Class Passengers

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Airport Lounges Market size was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.96 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% during 2026-2035. The market for airport lounges in the U.S. is expanding as a result of increased domestic and international travel, growing demand for upscale passenger services, expansion of airline and independent lounges, loyalty programs, and better amenities for both business and leisure travelers.

Due to a robust airline network and high airport passenger volume, North America dominated the Airport Lounges Market in 2025 with a share of 33.65%. The market is mature and well-developed due to the region's strong demand for business travel, loyalty programs, and a robust airline network, as well as its well-developed airport lounge infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.87% from 2026 to 2035, driven by rapid growth in air travel, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding middle-class passenger base.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Plaza Premium Group partnered with Red Sea International Airport in Saudi Arabia to introduce four premium lounges, five F&B outlets, and seven dining rooms, enhancing the airport's hospitality offerings.

, Plaza Premium Group partnered with Red Sea International Airport in Saudi Arabia to introduce four premium lounges, five F&B outlets, and seven dining rooms, enhancing the airport's hospitality offerings. In December 2024, Swissport unveiled renovated Sky Lounges by Aspire Executive Lounges at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse and the Aspire ONE Lounge at Zurich Airport, featuring modern designs and tranquil atmospheres for enhanced guest experiences.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PASSENGER EXPERIENCE & SATISFACTION INDEX – helps you understand lounge occupancy rates, dwell time, and customer satisfaction across amenities such as Wi-Fi, F&B, seating, and wellness services.

– helps you understand lounge occupancy rates, dwell time, and customer satisfaction across amenities such as Wi-Fi, F&B, seating, and wellness services. LOUNGE ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the penetration of premium lounges across international and domestic airports, along with growth in memberships and pay-per-use access models.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of premium lounges across international and domestic airports, along with growth in memberships and pay-per-use access models. DIGITALIZATION & SMART INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify the adoption of digital booking platforms, biometric entry systems, and contactless service technologies enhancing passenger experience.

– helps you identify the adoption of digital booking platforms, biometric entry systems, and contactless service technologies enhancing passenger experience. REVENUE GENERATION & MONETIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you assess average revenue per passenger and revenue streams from airline alliances, credit card partnerships, and independent operators.

– helps you assess average revenue per passenger and revenue streams from airline alliances, credit card partnerships, and independent operators. COST STRUCTURE & OPERATIONAL EXPENSE ANALYSIS – helps you understand average operational costs per lounge across regions, supporting profitability and investment planning.

– helps you understand average operational costs per lounge across regions, supporting profitability and investment planning. AIRPORT HUB & TRAFFIC-BASED DISTRIBUTION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze lounge availability by airport size and passenger traffic, enabling strategic expansion and location-based decision-making.

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Airport Lounges Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 16.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.07% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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