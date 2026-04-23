Following Reopened National Advertising Division Matter, PurposeBuilt Brands Voluntarily Discontinues Challenged Green Gobbler Claims

New York, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a reopened BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenge, originally brought by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (SCJ), PurposeBuilt Brands voluntarily discontinued its Green Gobbler Dissolver “dissolves grease and “liquifies grease” claims.

PurposeBuilt markets and sells Green Gobbler Dissolver, a pour-in drain-opening product designed to chemically act on bathroom and kitchen drain clogs. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was whether new testing substantiated the grease claims.

In September 2021, competitor SCJ challenged several Dissolver claims regarding its efficacy, chemical composition, safety, and environmental profile. Although NAD found that PurposeBuilt had substantiated claims that Dissolver dissolves hair and certain paper products, it determined that PurposeBuilt’s testing did not support claims that Dissolver “dissolves” or “liquefies” grease and recommended that those claims be discontinued.

PurposeBuilt petitioned NAD to reopen the underlying matter to consider whether new testing substantiated the grease claims.

However, during the proceeding, PurposeBuilt informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claims and therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.