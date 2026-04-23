Krumm Exteriors Supports St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity Following Recent Gala

NEW RICHMOND, WI, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW RICHMOND, WI - April 23, 2026 - -

Krumm Exteriors participated in the recent gala hosted by St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity at R and D Banquet Hall. The company shared appreciation for the evening dedicated to celebrating the organization and its work in the region. The event gathered local supporters committed to building homes and strengthening communities across western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.

Krumm Exteriors has maintained a long-term relationship with the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity through sponsorship and other forms of assistance. This involvement reflects the company's broader commitment to community initiatives in the areas it serves. Participation in the gala provided an opportunity to connect with planning committee members and other partners focused on addressing housing needs in the St. Croix Valley.

The organization works to provide safe and affordable housing through volunteer labor and partner family engagement. Krumm Exteriors recognizes the role such efforts play in supporting families and neighborhoods throughout the region. The company's attendance at the event underscores its dedication to contributing beyond its primary business activities in exterior remodeling.

Since its founding in 1997, Krumm Exteriors has delivered exterior services to residential and select commercial clients. The family-owned business specializes in roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and deck construction and repair. These services help property owners address the demands of Midwest weather conditions, including heavy snow, wind, and temperature fluctuations.

The company holds multiple industry certifications that guide its workmanship. These include CertainTeed ShingleMaster status for roofing installations, Andersen Certified Contractor designation for windows, and LP SmartSide Master Preferred Contractor credentials for siding projects. Krumm Exteriors maintains full licensing as a Wisconsin Dwelling Contractor and a Minnesota Building Contractor.

Service coverage extends across various western Wisconsin counties, including Chippewa, Eau Claire, Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, and Barron. In Minnesota, the company effectively serves Ramsey, Washington, Chisago, Dakota, Anoka, and Hennepin counties. Communities such as New Richmond, Menomonie, Eau Claire, Hudson, Stillwater, Woodbury, and St. Paul fall within the primary service radius.

Krumm Exteriors approaches every project with a focus on thorough inspections, transparent estimates, and quality installation. The process ensures compliance with local codes and incorporates materials suited to regional climate challenges. This methodology has supported the company's operations for nearly three decades.

Community engagement forms an integral part of the company's operations. Participation in events like the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity gala allows the team to contribute to initiatives that improve housing stability and quality of life. The company views such partnerships as consistent with its values of integrity and local involvement.

"Supporting St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is important to us because strong communities start with safe and stable housing," said Penny Austad, the owner of Krumm Exteriors. "The recent gala was a meaningful evening that highlighted the collaborative spirit needed to make a lasting difference in our region."

Austad added, "Continued involvement in these efforts helps reinforce connections among local businesses, volunteers, and organizations working toward common goals."

Krumm Exteriors operates from locations in New Richmond and Menomonie, Wisconsin, with an appointment-only site in Stillwater, Minnesota. The business continues to balance its exterior remodeling expertise with active participation in community programs and initiatives that support local residents and organizations. This dual focus has helped sustain its presence as a locally based provider committed to both client projects and regional well-being.

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For more information about Krumm Exteriors, contact the company here:



Krumm Exteriors

Penny Austad

715-246-6090

info@krummsiding.com

1424 WI-64, New Richmond, WI 54017