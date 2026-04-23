Ionic Digital Bolsters Executive Leadership Team With the Appointments of Antonio Piraino as Chief Strategy Officer and Mark Lambourne as Chief Development Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure solutions company supporting the expanding needs of high-performance computing and AI, today announces a strategic expansion of its executive team. Adding over 60 years of collective global expertise in data center operations, strategy and acquisitions, the Company has appointed Antonio Piraino as Chief Strategy Officer and Mark Lambourne as Chief Development Officer.



“These appointments reinforce Ionic’s solid leadership during a transformative era of innovation, ensuring the Company is well-positioned to meet the escalating demands of the AI economy,” said Andy Stewart, CEO of Ionic Digital. “Antonio and Mark have been instrumental in advancing the digital infrastructure industry and bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, from global strategy to large-scale operational development, which will be critical as we continue to accelerate Ionic Digital’s growth trajectory.”

Shaping Corporate Strategy and Long-Term Growth

As Chief Strategy Officer, Antonio Piraino will drive the Company's strategic focus on power-aligned data center development. Prior to joining Ionic Digital, Piraino served as Global Head of Digital Advisory Services at Uptime Institute, where he provided strategic guidance on data center investment strategy, capacity expansion and the rise of hyperscale demand. His vast digital infrastructure background also includes serving as Chief Technology Officer at ScienceLogic, where he was influential in driving the success of the company’s global infrastructure observability and AIOps platform adopted by leading data center operators worldwide.

Earlier in his career, he held pivotal technical and leadership positions at 451 Research, Akamai Technologies, Telecom Italia, BCE Teleglobe and INTELSAT. Piraino was also a highly recognized industry advisor to private equity firms, including Orix Capital Partners and HG Capital, supporting technology investment strategy and technical due diligence.

“I am excited to join the exceptionally talented and world-class team at Ionic Digital and leverage my experience and relationships across the industry to help drive the Company’s next phase of growth,” said Piraino. "The intersection of high-performance computing, AI and scalable digital infrastructure is where the future of our industry will be defined. My focus is to ensure Ionic Digital remains at the forefront of this evolution, utilizing data-driven insights and innovation to stay ahead of market shifts and deliver long-term value to our partners and stakeholders.”

Leading End-to-End Development and Infrastructure Delivery

Mark Lambourne joins the Company as Chief Development Officer, where he will lead Ionic Digital’s real estate, design and engineering, construction, and site development and management. Before joining Ionic Digital, Lambourne led several high-profile projects that significantly influenced the digital infrastructure sector. He has initiated and managed the development of new facilities totaling over one gigawatt of power for hyperscale customers on a global basis, oversaw the acquisition and transformation of a diverse group of digital infrastructure assets, and has advised and counseled on billions of dollars of capital investment initiatives across the top U.S. and international data center markets, either through M&A or acquisitions.

In addition, Lambourne served as the European Managing Director for Digital Realty Trust, where he spearheaded its European expansion, including acquisitions and corporate operations. His extensive background also includes serving as CEO of ClearBlue Technologies, where he led the acquisition of multiple companies that were consolidated into a public company through a reverse merger, as COO of Global Switch and as Co-Founder and Principal of ASI International.

"Having witnessed the evolution of this industry from its earliest days, it is clear that power and speed to market have become critical to advancing the global digital economy,” said Lambourne. “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to join Ionic Digital to foster the Company’s business expansion and strategic growth plans. I look forward to evaluating and cultivating the strategic partnerships necessary to fast-track our pipeline of power-ready assets to create a premier, investable foundation for the next wave of AI.”

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.