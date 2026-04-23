Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 23 April 2026 the Company purchased for cancellation 678,509 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 31.7737p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 220,176,423 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17